Funeral services held for 16-year-old Piute High School student Jacky Nunez
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Funeral services were held for 16-year-old Jacqueline "Jacky” Nunez on Monday in Cedar City. The services come after an emotional week for the Piute County community and the Nunez family. Earlier in the week, a vigil was held at Piute High School following...
17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her
CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
