Circleville, UT

17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.


