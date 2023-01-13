ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FOX2now.com

Watch: Ja Morant Throws Down Vicious Dunk vs. Pacers

The high-flying Grizzlies star called the slam the best of his career to this point. Grizzlies star Ja Morant never fails to amaze with his high-flying play and jaw-dropping dunks. But on Saturday night, the 23-year-old uncorked a slam that even he said was the best of his career. With...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX2now.com

LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March to Passing Kareem Continues

The Lakers superstar is inching closer and closer to setting the NBA’s all-time scoring record. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James added another major milestone to his résumé Sunday night as he continues his march to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX2now.com

Geno Smith Says He Wants to Finish Career With Seahawks

He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Seahawks’ season came to an end on Saturday with their loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. After the game, quarterback Geno Smith made a bold statement when at the lectern before he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX2now.com

Rams-Seahawks Officiating Upset Executives and Coaches, per Report

The game played a huge role in deciding the playoff matchups. Multiple NFL executives and coaches complained about the officiating in last week’s game between the Seahawks and Rams and are calling for the league to review its practices for hiring and training referees, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

