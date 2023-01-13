Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
WAND TV
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator announces resignation
MACON COUNTY, (WAND)-The Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley submitted her resignation to the the Board of Health on January 11, 2023. Binkley told WAND her last day will be February 7, 2023 and that she will be leaving for another job opportunity. Binkley has been with...
foxillinois.com
Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
ISP: 2 squad cars hit by DUI drivers in 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different DUI drivers within two days, the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident is when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing […]
wcbu.org
Former Obama reelection campaign staffer, Woodford High graduate speaks at Peoria Public Schools foundation breakfast
A Peoria native returned to the high school he graduated from Thursday morning to deliver the keynote speech at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation 365 Breakfast. Kouri Marshall is director of state and local government relations in the central region for the technology trade association, Chamber of Progress. However, throughout his political career, the Woodford High School and Eureka College graduate has worked in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Washington, D.C. city council member campaigns and in the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
25newsnow.com
Former US Attorney General calls for action in MLK Jr Day address
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This weekend would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 94th birthday, something former US Attorney General Eric Holder reflected on in the moments before he addressed the crowd of Peoria leaders and residents. “He was 39 years old, think about that, 39 years...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Ameren says power restored to entire ISU campus
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - An Ameren spokesperson said electricity has been restored to the entire ISU campus, in time for the start of the spring semester. UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - Electricity will be restored to all campus buildings in time for the first day of spring semester classes to start Tuesday morning, an Ameren Illinois spokesperson told 25 News.
wglt.org
Normal council expected to vote on next steps for housing developments
Two proposals to move forward with planned housing developments come before the Normal Town Council on Tuesday. On the agenda are a final plat for three Weldon Reserve houses on Beech Street, and an annexation agreement that sets aside nearby property for Carden Springs, a complex of garden-style apartments and townhouses.
wglt.org
Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
wmay.com
Langfelder Invokes Moore Case At King Day Breakfast
Springfield has commemorated Martin Luther King Day with several traditional observances. A number of dignitaries turned out for the annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre, including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder referenced the recent death of Earl Moore, Jr., and...
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
25newsnow.com
Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
25newsnow.com
Normal’s Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to storm-ravaged southern U.S.
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Midwest Food Bank, based in Normal is sending food and water to victims of the powerful tornado system that swept through Alabama and Georgia last Thursday. At least nine people were killed in storms that brought widespread destruction and power outages. Tuesday morning, two semi-loads...
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
25newsnow.com
Candle causes Saturday afternoon fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A fire caused by a candle has been ruled as unintentional. Firefighters were called to a home on the 1400 block of W. Barker Ave in Peoria shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the fire within ten minutes, containing...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
Comments / 0