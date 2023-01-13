Read full article on original website
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Woonsocket Call
FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood
BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio
After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
Pawtucket Times
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
Turnto10.com
Social media movement sparks in memory of Massachusetts hockey player killed in crash
BERKLEY, Mass. (WJAR) — Members of the hockey community from Attleboro to Bridgewater put their hockey sticks outside of their houses in memory of a 16-year-old killed in a weekend crash. The hockey community is sharing photos on social media with the hashtag "Sticks out for Dylan" as a...
fallriverreporter.com
Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase
Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island students, state leaders honor legacy of MLK
Hundreds gathered for the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship breakfast in Cranston. It's hosted each year by the Rhode Island Ministers Alliance but was cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. It was a morning of prayer, fellowship, and hope as people honored him and shed...
rinewstoday.com
From Paris to Providence – flashy, freaky, primitive, well suited to our times – David Brussat
Photo: 514 Broadway, the Prentice House, in Providence, where Anna and Laura Tirocchi had their dressmaking shop. Now known as the Wedding Cake House, it is a chic hotel. (Tirocchi Archive) Providence was once a world leader in textile manufacturing, including the design and manufacturing of machinery needed to produce...
Turnto10.com
Spain of Narragansett exploring future; owners list property, mull retirement
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a beloved Rhode Island restaurant are mulling over retirement and have listed the property as they look to the future for themselves and their business. Spain of Narragansett has been a longtime staple in the coastal town, spending 27 of its 36 years...
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
whatsupnewp.com
Slippery travel conditions across CT, MA, and RI: National Weather Service issues Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The statement, issued at 8:05 AM EST on Monday, January 16th,...
Turnto10.com
Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont
(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
GoLocalProv
The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
Turnto10.com
Fall River Drag Storytime draws dueling protests
Dueling protests gathered outside the Fall River library Saturday as the library hosted a Drag story time event. On the steps of the library, more than one hundred people gathered to support of the LGBTQ+ community. They came to counter protesters who showed up to the library's last Drag Story...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher accused of inappropriate behavior resigns
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown teacher accused of inappropriate behavior involving students has resigned, according to attorney Tim Conlon. Conlon, who is representing several North Kingstown families in several matters surrounding the district, said his office learned of the Davisville Middle School teacher’s resignation Thursday.
Win Big at the Second Annual Westport Pto Casino Night
Calling all Black Jack and Poker players, the Second Annual Casino Night Fundraiser for the Westport PTO is just around the corner. Moms and Dads, schedule your sitters and get ready for an exciting night of gaming while supporting the students of the Westport Community Schools. From table games of roulette, poker, blackjack, and craps to music entertainment, cocktails, Hors d'oeuvres, and more, it's the perfect excuse to have a night out away from work and the kids.
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
GoFundMe created for family of Dylan Quinn, Rehoboth 16-year-old killed in crash
As they mourn the death of a Rehoboth teenager killed Sunday in a car crash, members of the local community have initiated a fundraising campaign to support the boy’s family. Dylan Quinn, 16, died Sunday after the pickup truck he was riding in with a friend crashed and rolled...
Turnto10.com
Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident
(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
