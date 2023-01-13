ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Woonsocket Call

FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood

BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
FUN 107

Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio

After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island students, state leaders honor legacy of MLK

Hundreds gathered for the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship breakfast in Cranston. It's hosted each year by the Rhode Island Ministers Alliance but was cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. It was a morning of prayer, fellowship, and hope as people honored him and shed...
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont

(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River Drag Storytime draws dueling protests

Dueling protests gathered outside the Fall River library Saturday as the library hosted a Drag story time event. On the steps of the library, more than one hundred people gathered to support of the LGBTQ+ community. They came to counter protesters who showed up to the library's last Drag Story...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Win Big at the Second Annual Westport Pto Casino Night

Calling all Black Jack and Poker players, the Second Annual Casino Night Fundraiser for the Westport PTO is just around the corner. Moms and Dads, schedule your sitters and get ready for an exciting night of gaming while supporting the students of the Westport Community Schools. From table games of roulette, poker, blackjack, and craps to music entertainment, cocktails, Hors d'oeuvres, and more, it's the perfect excuse to have a night out away from work and the kids.
WESTPORT, MA
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Turnto10.com

Brown University mourns undergraduate student who died in accident

(WJAR) — Brown University is mourning the loss of a student who died in a tragic accident over the weekend. East Providence Police Captain James Nelson said Jeffrey Schlyer, 22, was reported missing last week. "We received information from Providence Police Department, they took a report of a missing...
PROVIDENCE, RI

