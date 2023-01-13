It had to be Seimone Augustus. If any woman was to be the first former LSU athlete to get a statue on campus, it had to be Augustus the Great. She was born in Baton Rouge and was already a magazine-cover gracing star at Capitol High School (where she lost just seven games in four seasons) before she even arrived at LSU. Before she changed the trajectory of a program.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO