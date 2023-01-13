ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: When LSU chose whom to immortalize in a statue, it had to be Seimone Augustus

It had to be Seimone Augustus. If any woman was to be the first former LSU athlete to get a statue on campus, it had to be Augustus the Great. She was born in Baton Rouge and was already a magazine-cover gracing star at Capitol High School (where she lost just seven games in four seasons) before she even arrived at LSU. Before she changed the trajectory of a program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Seimone Augustus Statue Unveiled at LSU

LSU unveiled its statue of former LSU star Seimone Augustus outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the women's game against Auburn. Augustus is a two-time National Player of the Year, a WNBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Hundreds of fans gathered for the ceremony.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Seniors lead Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team this season

The Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team has started out 18-4 and its success can be traced to many things, one being a team led by five senior starters. “This is a fun group to coach; our five starters are seniors. They show tremendous leadership on and off the court. Our whole team, coaching staff, training staff, athletic director and administration are part of our success, but these girls are the catalyst,” said coach Chase Delrie.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others

At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling

The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn

Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling

-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Local tech company acquires computer service firm, new Kia dealership

APEX Technologies acquires Sullivan Computer Services. APEX Technologies of Baton Rouge has acquired Sullivan Computer Services of Gonzales. The deal provides additional technical and sales talent to APEX and more than 60 new small to medium-sized business clients. SCS was founded by Jason Sullivan in 2006, The company offers remote...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Jan. 18, 2023

Children ages 6-8 are invited to the Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a snowball fight (with fake, squishy snowballs). Visitors will build a snowman out of balloons, make snowflakes, and pin the nose on Olaf. Senior Sock Hop set. The Mardi Gras edition...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

