theadvocate.com
The LSU women may have climbed to No. 3, but 'we haven't done anything,' Kim Mulkey says
LSU (18-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) moved past Stanford (17-2), which lost to USC, and UConn (15-2). No. 3 is a ranking LSU has not achieved since Feb. 27, 2006, in the middle of the Tigers' run of four straight Final Fours — led by Augustus. LSU is ranked behind...
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnasts give best effort of season but fall to No. 1 Oklahoma 197.600-197.450
The LSU gymnastics program has had too much success for too long to take solace in moral victories, even against a team like No. 1-ranked Oklahoma. But perhaps never did a loss seem more like a win for the Tigers than Monday’s 197.600-197.450 decision against the Sooners in a rare weekday matinee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson's season is over after having shoulder surgery
LSU junior forward Mwani Wilkinson will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery, coach Matt McMahon said Monday night. McMahon said on his weekly radio show that Wilkinson originally hurt his shoulder in preseason practice and tried to play through it in the first two months of the season.
theadvocate.com
A celebration: LSU women's basketball caps a big day with crowd-pleasing rout of Auburn
A big day at LSU finished with a flourish. LSU celebrated a historic moment with the unveiling of Seimone Augustus’ statue and showed the fifth-largest crowd in school history why it mattered with a strong 84-54 rout of Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday. The No....
theadvocate.com
After Kiya Johnson injury, LSU gymnastics must regroup to take on No. 1 Oklahoma
A lot of hard realities set in for the LSU gymnastics team this weekend. Senior All-American Kiya Johnson isn’t coming back this season after going down at Kentucky with an Achilles’ tendon injury. No. 1-ranked Oklahoma is next, however, a daunting home opener for No. 10 LSU no...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: When LSU chose whom to immortalize in a statue, it had to be Seimone Augustus
It had to be Seimone Augustus. If any woman was to be the first former LSU athlete to get a statue on campus, it had to be Augustus the Great. She was born in Baton Rouge and was already a magazine-cover gracing star at Capitol High School (where she lost just seven games in four seasons) before she even arrived at LSU. Before she changed the trajectory of a program.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Seimone Augustus Statue Unveiled at LSU
LSU unveiled its statue of former LSU star Seimone Augustus outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the women's game against Auburn. Augustus is a two-time National Player of the Year, a WNBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Hundreds of fans gathered for the ceremony.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team looking for warm reception in return home against Auburn
The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team experienced its first significant adversity of the season on Thursday and still came away with a 20-point victory at Missouri. The Tigers return home to the comfort of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but with some added distractions as they take on Auburn at 2 p.m Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Seniors lead Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team this season
The Dutchtown Griffins girls basketball team has started out 18-4 and its success can be traced to many things, one being a team led by five senior starters. “This is a fun group to coach; our five starters are seniors. They show tremendous leadership on and off the court. Our whole team, coaching staff, training staff, athletic director and administration are part of our success, but these girls are the catalyst,” said coach Chase Delrie.
theadvocate.com
Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others
At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
theadvocate.com
Defense, 3-pointers set tone as Scotlandville cruises past Madison Prep in Sunday showdown
Scotlandville built a boys basketball tradition based on defense. Of course, a little explosiveness on offense never hurts. When Jamal Drewery made back-to-back 3-pointers during the first minute of the game Sunday, it was a sign of things to come. The Hornets finished with 10 3-pointers, including seven in the...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling
The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
theadvocate.com
Gonzales one of first in U.S. to get a Girl Scouts DreamLab, new space to meet and learn
Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a program to bring new spaces across the country for scouts to meet and learn — and Gonzales and Denver will be the first to get them. The Girl Scout DreamLab centers will have a portable stage, a media booth where podcasts and videos can be recorded, a crafts area, conference room and a simulated indoor campfire, as well as retail space for the sale of Girl Scout uniforms.
theadvocate.com
New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling
-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
theadvocate.com
Local tech company acquires computer service firm, new Kia dealership
APEX Technologies acquires Sullivan Computer Services. APEX Technologies of Baton Rouge has acquired Sullivan Computer Services of Gonzales. The deal provides additional technical and sales talent to APEX and more than 60 new small to medium-sized business clients. SCS was founded by Jason Sullivan in 2006, The company offers remote...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Jan. 18, 2023
Children ages 6-8 are invited to the Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a snowball fight (with fake, squishy snowballs). Visitors will build a snowman out of balloons, make snowflakes, and pin the nose on Olaf. Senior Sock Hop set. The Mardi Gras edition...
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
