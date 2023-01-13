Tex Browning, 79, of Brownsville passed away Jan. 12, 2023 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a carpenter and was an employee of Cassidy’s Cherry Reproductions. He was a son of the late Ewing Browning and Ethel Meredith Browning. He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Browning and a daughter, Valerie Ann Pierce.

BROWNSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO