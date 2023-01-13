Read full article on original website
Celia Faye Childress Johnston, 78
Celia Faye Childress Johnston, age 78, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Sunday, (January 15, 2023) at her home surrounded by her loving family. Celia was born on October 23, 1944 at Roseburg in Hart County, the daughter of the late Elza and Mable Kessinger Childress. She was a farmer and...
Wanda Faye Critchelow, 69
Wanda Faye Critchelow, age 69, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (January 14, 2023) at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on October 24, 1953 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Layton and Amy Catherine Webb Harris. She was a retired Family Resource Director...
Delphine Tomes Brown, 95
Delphine Tomes Brown, age 95, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (January 13, 2023) at Springview Health and Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on October 16, 1927 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Gillard and Effie Farris Tomes. Delphine lived her life shining a light of...
Lindsay Sanders McGonigal, 38
Lindsay Sanders McGonigal, 38 of Smiths Grove passed away at 11:05 AM Jan. 13, 2023 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. The Edmonson County native was a 2003 graduate of ECHS and an account representative for Car Mart of Bowling Green. She was a daughter of Mack Sanders and Robin Jaggers Sanders of Mammoth Cave, who survive.
Tex Browning, 79
Tex Browning, 79, of Brownsville passed away Jan. 12, 2023 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a carpenter and was an employee of Cassidy’s Cherry Reproductions. He was a son of the late Ewing Browning and Ethel Meredith Browning. He was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Browning and a daughter, Valerie Ann Pierce.
One man killed, another injured when oil tanks explode in Muhlenberg Co.
One person was killed and another injured when two oil tanks exploded in Muhlenberg County. The Greenville Fire Department along with other fire departments responded to the explosion Monday morning at approximately 8:20 in the 2300 block of Hwy 853, about 10 miles south of Greenville. A male, found about...
2 Hart Co. men among 3 killed in head-on collision near Glasgow
Three people, including two Hart County men, have been killed in a head-on crash in Barren County. Kentucky State Police on Friday afternoon at approximately 12:30 responded to the accident at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (Hwy 90) and Harry King Road, about two miles north of Glasgow. The...
Huge fire in Leitchfield destroys large barn containing dump truck, tractor
A dump truck, tractor and several other expensive pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a large fire on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 10:45, the Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a large barn fire in the 700 block of Grayson Springs Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a spacious barn fully engulfed in flames.
