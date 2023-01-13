Read full article on original website
Related
Chipotle Puts Viral TikTok 'Hack' on Its Menu (Here's How to Order)
The fast casual spot went viral in January for a secret menu item. It's now allowed everywhere.
Domino's Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate Once And For All
It is a debate that seems to have raged since the beginning of time, or possibly even before that: Is it acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza? Have you ever wondered why dinosaurs are always portrayed as roaring hysterically? That's right, they could well have been arguing about pizza toppings.
Aldi's Toasted Sesame Oil Is Once Again Being Cherished By Customers
Whether for frying, sautéing, or marinating, choosing the right type of oil can make a big difference in the flavor and texture of your food. While olive oil is among the most popular oils in cooking, there are other great options depending on your needs and preferences. Take sesame oil, for instance. Made from raw sesame seeds, it has a nuttier flavor than other oils and is particularly common in Asian cuisine like stir fries and fried rice. It also has health benefits. Sesame oil is high in antioxidants and heart-healthy unsaturated fats and can reduce inflammation and stabilize blood sugar (via Healthline).
Can You Order The Lunch Taco Bell Menu During Breakfast?
Taco Bell is always there when the late-night cravings hit. Most of the chain's locations are open late, at least until midnight, with some staying open until the wee morning hours. When it comes to late-night munchies, the chain serves up a hearty menu that has something for every one of the 12 kinds of people who eat at Taco Bell. For those who have a hefty appetite, but don't want to spend a lot of money, Taco Bell offers its $5 cravings box. Customers can build their own meals by choosing a specialty and classic item, side, and drink for only $5.
TikTok Is Roasting Cracker Barrel For Serving Food On Napkins
Amid the current understaffing of the service sector, consumers have become accustomed to dining experiences full of unexpected changes. The most common examples are longer wait times and condensed business hours, per Fortune. Consumers looking to skirt these inconveniences are increasingly turning to food delivery services, predicted to reach a $200 billion market value by 2025.
TODAY.com
J. Crew, Madewell, Amazon and more of the best sales to shop this weekend — over 80% off
There's nothing we love more than a long weekend! Not only does it allow us to spend some extra time with family and friends and sneak in some bonus snoozing time, but it's also a great time to score some deals. From Madewell to Amazon, so many of our favorite...
You Can Still Order A McDonald's Pizza In One State
We know McDonald's for a myriad of classic fast food items, from hamburgers and Chicken McNuggets to fries and milkshakes. However, this golden-arched chain has also tried its hand at other foods over the years, like the McRib sandwich and the New England-only McLobster Roll. In fact, McDonald's even gave pizza a try back in the 80s, in an attempt to compete with the likes of chains like Pizza Hut, according to Business Insider.
TikTok Is Calling 7-Eleven $5 Pizza The New Little Caesars
From the days you had to pick up a landline and use a rotary dial to make the call, ordering pizza for delivery has become an enduring feature of American life. Stunning as it may be, ordering pizza is a multibillion-dollar feature of the American economy, with consumers spending nearly $20 billion a year on the service. And now that getting a pizza is as easy as pulling out your cellphone, everybody wants a slice of the pie: Not only are locally owned and operated pizzerias and franchised chains competing for your business, but convenience stores are too.
The Future Is Now: Robots Can Make Fried Chicken
Innovation has never been so "finger lickin' good." For South Korean fried chicken restaurant Robert Chicken, having robots run the kitchen was once a dream that was finally achieved in 2018. It might be hard to imagine this kind of technological advancement becoming widespread in the food and beverage industry. However, according to Meticulous Research, food robotics are projected to have an annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. Investors are continuously supporting a more tech-friendly world, slowly extending their robotic arms into various sectors as the world moves into the future.
How Long Do Costco Apple Pies Last?
Apple pie truly is an American legend, featuring among the most popular U.S. dishes, according to survey data from YouGovAmerica. An impressive 78% of people proudly declare their affection for the sugary treat, putting it above culinary stalwarts such as hot dogs, Southern fried chicken, and even barbecue ribs. It appears to be the only snack featuring fruit to make the cut, too.
Supermarkets Vs. Grocery Stores - What's The Difference And Why It Matters
When you head out to do your weekly food shopping, you probably don't spend much time thinking about what category your local destination falls into. Whether or not you realize it, whether you shop at a grocery store or supermarket can have an enormous effect on your budget and even impact your ability to qualify for credit card rewards, explains Mental Floss.
Dietitians share their go-to healthy fast food options at 8 top restaurants
Healthy fast food options do exist but it's best to stick to the least processed options as you can and opt for items high in protein and fiber.
Taco Bell's Ground Beef Isn't 100% Beef, According To TikTok
It's a scary world out there, folks, brimming with dark secrets that fast food restaurants try to hide. One true story that almost sounds unreal? Colonel Sanders hated KFC's gravy so much he called it "wallpaper paste" and said it "ain't fit for my dogs." He made his displeasure so known that Sanders was actually sued by KFC for his comments, but the suit was dismissed, per The New York Times. (The recipe was changed after Sanders sold the company).
moneysavingmom.com
Insulated Lunch Bags only $7.19!
This is a great deal on these Insulated Lunch Bags!. Amazon has these Insulated Lunch Bags for just $7.19 when you use the promo code KQHO6Y8I at checkout!. Choose from 10 cute colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day...
TikTok Is Rushing To Publix For Its Frozen Shrimp And Grits
If you're familiar with southern home cooking, then you've likely tried the classic southern dish — shrimp and grits. Available at diners, soul food restaurants, and home kitchens nationwide from Louisiana to California and all the way up to Brooklyn, shrimp and grits is a classic American comfort food dish with South Carolina roots (via The Old Mill).
Scooping Out The Bread Of Your Subway Sandwich Could Reduce Calories
In recent years, Subway has made efforts to establish itself as a healthy choice in the fast-casual restaurant category. The sandwich chain launched a "Live Fresh, Eat Healthy" campaign in 2012, introducing a "Low Fat Range" of nine sub-options containing 5 grams of fat or less. About a decade later, Subway announced massive menu changes, including a 2021 ingredient upgrade introducing fresh avocado spread, rotisserie-style chicken, and Angus roast beef. In addition to its efforts to improve the quality of its ingredients, Subway has also honed in on popular lifestyle and dietary trends.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0