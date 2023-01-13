Taco Bell is always there when the late-night cravings hit. Most of the chain's locations are open late, at least until midnight, with some staying open until the wee morning hours. When it comes to late-night munchies, the chain serves up a hearty menu that has something for every one of the 12 kinds of people who eat at Taco Bell. For those who have a hefty appetite, but don't want to spend a lot of money, Taco Bell offers its $5 cravings box. Customers can build their own meals by choosing a specialty and classic item, side, and drink for only $5.

