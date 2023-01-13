ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Washington Examiner

Navy commander found dead at his California home just a month after taking charge of elite SEAL team

A U.S. Navy commander who recently took charge of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his San Diego County home Monday. Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III was 47 years old and had taken charge of the elite SEAL team a month prior, Naval Special Warfare Command officials told the Navy Times. Though his death is currently under investigation, foul play is not suspected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
NBC News

NBC News

575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy