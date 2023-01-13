ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for NFC Wild Card Playoffs

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcyMS_0kD8D9eO00

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle in the final game of the NFC Wild Card Playoffs Monday night on ESPN and ABC. The game will kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 8:15 PM ET.

It’s a rarity in the NFL Playoffs. Tom Brady and his Buccaneers get to host this game despite posting an 8-9 regular-season record. At 12-5 during the regular year, Dallas must travel to the not-so-friendly confines of Tampa. This is because the Bucs won their division while Mike McCarthy’s squad finished second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

The matchup itself is rather interesting in that it pits a Cowboys team that has struggled big time in the postseason over the past quarter-century against a quarterback in Brady who has won seven Super Bowl titles throughout his career. Below, we provide you with four bold predictions for the Cowboys and Buccaneers during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

Dallas Cowboys held to less than 100 rushing yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyxN9_0kD8D9eO00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

During their 17-game regular-season slate, the Cowboys put up north of 100 rushing yards all but six times. That includes going for north of 200 yards twice. In all, Kellen Moore’s offense finished ninth in the NFL in rushing with Tony Pollard leading the charge.

As for the Buccaneers’ defense, they finished in the middle of the pack stopping the run at just under 121 yards per game. Opposing running backs averaged a robust 4.5 yards per rush. This seems to be a plus-level matchup for Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

That’s until we realize that Tampa’s defense will look to force Dak Prescott to beat it through the air. Dallas’ quarterback has been a mistake waiting to happen with 11 interceptions over the course of his past seven regular-season outings. Expect Tampa to stack the box in this one, hoping that the Cowboys relying on Prescott will result in game-changing mistakes on the part of the quarterback. It’s happened multiple times recently .

Related: Dallas Cowboys standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL offense rankings

Mike Evans turns back the clock for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzXd5_0kD8D9eO00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of an 11-game span from Week 5 to Week 16, Evans caught a total of zero touchdown passes. He hauled in a mere 54% of his targets and averaged 7.3 yards per target . For the record-breaking receiver, this was the worst long-term performance of his heralded career.

Evans then returned to form Week 17 against a pretty good Panthers defense by catching 10-of-12 targets for 207 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the regular-season finale.

We’re expecting the future Hall of Fame receiver to take advantage of Trevon Diggs’ gambling ways in Dallas’ secondary. While Diggs is one of the best ball hawks in the entire league, he gives up huge plays on a consistent basis. Last season saw the Pro Bowler yield a league-high 907 yards when targeted . Opposing quarterbacks threw for nearly 700 yards against Diggs during the 2022 regular season. You can do the math from here.

Related: NFL power rankings heading into the playoffs

Tom Brady throws rare pick-six for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IWWu_0kD8D9eO00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite earning yet another playoff appearance, the 45-year-old Brady regressed big time during the 2022 regular season. In fact, Brady threw a whopping seven interceptions in his final six starts ater tossing two picks over the course of the Bucs first 11 games.

That has to be of concern going up against a ball-hawking Cowboys secondary led by the aforementioned Diggs. Despite the cornerback’s propensity to give up the big play, he’s recorded 17 interceptions in just 45 career games. That included leading the league in picks with 11 during the 2021 campaign.

Also Read:
NFL Playoffs: Ranking the 14 head coaches and why Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is so low on the list

We’re going to boldly predict that Brady throws a game-changing pick-six into the hands of Diggs with everything on the line in the second half. Simply put, this season’s iteration of Brady has been nothing compared to what we’ve seen in the past. He’s made similar mistakes recently, and we expect Diggs to take full advantage.

Related: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview

Dallas Cowboys pull off overtime win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkpJ5_0kD8D9eO00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas’ playoff failures are by now already known. Owner Jerry Jones discussed them recently . Since winning the Super Bowl after the 1995 season, these Cowboys have posted a 4-11 playoff record. They have not made it past the divisional round during that span.

On the other hand, Brady has won seven Super Bowl titles. He’s the most successful playoff quarterback in NFL history.

So, why would we go with the Cowboys here? It’s rather simple. They were a better team during the regular season. Dallas won 12 games. Tampa Bay finished under .500. Dallas boasted the league’s fourth-best scoring offense. Tampa ranked 25th. Recency bias should take hold here.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton’s view on Cowboys coaching job another hint at Mike McCarthy’s status

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. There’s a lot on the line here, including for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite his success so far in his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy’s job has never felt truly secure, and there have been rumors linking Dallas to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
DALLAS, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Prescott, Cowboys grab rare playoff win against Brady, Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game

Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy