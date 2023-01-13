ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Rodeo's Mutton Bustin' sign ups now open

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 4 days ago
San Angelo Rodeo's Mutton Bustin' sign ups are now open and participants will be chosen during a Facebook Live in late February.

In 2023, the association will hold a drawing for Mutton Bustin' participants. Last year, a qualifier event was held.

Sign-ups for the drawing will end at noon Feb. 17 on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website.

The drawing will be held on Feb. 21 at noon on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Facebook page.

If selected, contestants will have until Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. to pay the $35 entry fee which will confirm their spot in the rodeo performance they get drawn to. Failure to confirm by posted time will result in loss of that contestant's spot.

Performance times will be assigned at the time of the drawing.

"We will start with the first performance and go straight down the list of time slots," according to the associations website. "There will be no trades. If a contestant is not able to compete at their appointed time slot, that spot will be filled from an alternate list. Entry fees are non-refundable."

Here are the rules and requirements for the event:

  • Contestant must be 50 pounds or less at time of their performance. Contestants will be weighed on site prior to competing
  • Contestants must be four years old or older
  • Safety equipment will be provided by SASSRA
  • No ropes or any other equipment is allowed
  • Contestant must ride facing forward
  • Winner of each performance will receive a buckle from Sonora Bank

The check in time is one hour before the performance starts at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office.

Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m.Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m.- Xtreme BullsWednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

