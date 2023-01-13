ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Bastrop ISD teen arrested after having gun on Manor ISD campus

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cc8B_0kD8BgHk00

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A teen was arrested Tuesday after he was found in possession of a gun on the Manor ISD campus, according to Manor ISD Chief of Police Clarence Yarbrough.

A group of non-Manor ISD students in a pickup truck were observed on Manor High/Manor Early College grounds and were in a verbal altercation with several Manor ISD students, according to the letter, which was sent to the Manor ISD community.

Manor High School administrators, campus police and security officials immediately de-escalated the situation and took the students back inside the school, the letter said.

Yarbrough said three students from Elgin ISD and two students from Bastrop ISD were passengers in the pickup truck and were each charged with criminal trespassing. The driver was also issued traffic citations.

During a search of the pickup truck, a 17 year old Bastrop ISD student had a gun and was arrested, the letter said.

Read the letter sent to the Manor ISD community below:

January 11, 2023

Dear Manor ISD community,

Yesterday, January 10, 2023 Manor ISD Police arrested one non-Manor ISD individual for a weapon violation near the Manor High/Manor Early College High School parking lot.

During the afternoon, a group of non-Manor ISD students in a truck were observed on Manor High/Manor Early College grounds engaging in a verbal altercation with several Manor High School scholars on foot.

Manor High School Administrators, Campus police and security officials, immediately de-escalated the encounter and brought the Manor High School scholars inside the campus office for safety.

I happened to be on campus at the time of the incident and pursued the truck for a short distance before the vehicle stopped in front of the campus.

The truck was driven by an adult driver with 3 students from Elgin ISD and 2 students from Bastrop ISD as passengers.

Each person in the vehicle was issued a criminal trespassing warning. The driver was issued traffic citations.

During the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle was searched and a gun was discovered. The gun belonged to one of the passengers, a 17-year old male student from Bastrop ISD. The gun was confiscated and the individual was arrested.

Due to the actions of school leadership and district law enforcement, a potentially critical and tragic situation was avoided.

It is important that parents, community and schools work together to keep our children safe. This incident was initiated off campus through social media and texting. Parents must remain vigilant and aware of their children’s social media/online activity, whereabouts and who they are associating with.

As a reminder, “If You See Something, Say Something.” Manor ISD police dispatch can be reached at 512-278-4398. You may also submit anonymous tips through the Manor ISD Tip Line.

Sincerely,

Chief Clarence Yarbrough

Manor ISD Chief of Police

KXAN

