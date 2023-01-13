TAMPA BAY, Fla -- January 13 is the deadline for colleges and universities to submit the Higher Education Program and Activity Survey. In a memo from the Director of Office of Policy and Budget directive is given for state university systems and the Department of Education to submit information about all of their programs and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. The governor’s office wants to know how much of that activity is state funded.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO