ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

Steven Summers
4d ago

woke - a left wing ideology that rejects science and reality as it is.example: Men can get pregnant.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Florida A&M hosts free legal advice clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday the FAMU Law School and other organizations hosted a free law clinic at the school’s campus in downtown Orlando. It was the first-ever clinic as part of the "Great Day of Service" which is sponsored by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Orlando High School

This week, Orange County Public Schools revealed antisemitic graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. This continues a disturbing trend of rising hatred against the Jewish community throughout the state of Florida and here in Orlando. “I apologize for the morning call, but...
ORLANDO, FL
hernandosun.com

Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida

In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Deadline passes for Florida higher Ed to release CRT spending numbers

TAMPA BAY, Fla -- January 13 is the deadline for colleges and universities to submit the Higher Education Program and Activity Survey. In a memo from the Director of Office of Policy and Budget directive is given for state university systems and the Department of Education to submit information about all of their programs and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. The governor’s office wants to know how much of that activity is state funded.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times An associate lecturer from the University of Central Florida criticized a Florida law that allows students to record lectures without permission of the instructor, saying that it makes him feel he’s a “criminal under suspicion.” Barry Edwards, a plaintiff in a federal legal challenge of a law that includes the controversial classroom recording provision, among […] The post Day 4 of trial testimony: University teacher feels that recording lectures is ‘creepy,’ ‘invasive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida continues to deal with 'tripledemic'

With the holiday season now in the books, doctors, other healthcare workers, and hospitals are facing a so-called “tripledemic” of contagious, respiratory viruses. “Tripledemic” or “tridemic” refers to COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). RSV is a common respiratory bug, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy