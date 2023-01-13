Read full article on original website
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette
Data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a dim light on Lafayette.
Baton Rouge General offering free health checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need. You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area. According to...
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
LSU student dies after hit by car over weekend while standing in middle of road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU student who was hit by a car early Sunday morning has died. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the victim was standing in the middle of the road on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway when she was hit by a car at 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver had no signs or evidence of impairment, according to EBRSO.
Mom claims apartment mold sent 12-year-old daughter to hospital
Church volunteers open their doors to feed the homeless on Martin Luther King Day. LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway. LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing. Pair from...
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
Walker Howard pens heartfelt goodbye to LSU football following entrance into transfer portal
Walker Howard entered the transfer portal recently and decided to send a message to LSU fans on Monday. Howard is leaving Baton Rouge after his first season of playing under Brian Kelly. Howard appeared in just two games for the Tigers in Kelly’s first year at the helm. Howard stated...
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" discussed the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take. Watch live newscasts here. The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to other athletes' performances.
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
Seimone Augustus honored with first female athlete statue at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La — Seimone Augustus made history as the first female athlete to have her statue on LSU’s campus, which the university unveiled Sunday. As Augustus’s alma mater in her hometown honored her, the entire city came out to support her. “Thank you for everything that...
Nightly I-10 lane closures in Baton Rouge from Monday to Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect nightly lane closures on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish starting Monday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said interstate lane closures will be for utility relocation work for the widening project. Closures will be on the far-right lane between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road from Monday, Jan. 16 to Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to officials.
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. Mayor Broome discusses celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Capital City. There's a long list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CONSUMER REPORTS: New standard...
Police say tip about shooting in local grocery store was prank call
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that police responded to a call about a shooter in a grocery store on Government Street on Sunday, Jan. 15 but the call ended up being a prank. The entire store was evacuated, and the East Baton Rouge...
