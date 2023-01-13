ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Baton Rouge General offering free health checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has teamed up with Rouses Markets to offer free health checks to those in need. You will be able to get blood pressure and body mass index checks, and glucose testing at locations around the Baton Rouge metro area. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student dies after hit by car over weekend while standing in middle of road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU student who was hit by a car early Sunday morning has died. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the victim was standing in the middle of the road on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway when she was hit by a car at 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver had no signs or evidence of impairment, according to EBRSO.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Mom claims apartment mold sent 12-year-old daughter to hospital

Church volunteers open their doors to feed the homeless on Martin Luther King Day. LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway. LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing. Pair from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
REDDING, CA
94.3 Lite FM

True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Seimone Augustus honored with first female athlete statue at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La — Seimone Augustus made history as the first female athlete to have her statue on LSU’s campus, which the university unveiled Sunday. As Augustus’s alma mater in her hometown honored her, the entire city came out to support her. “Thank you for everything that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Nightly I-10 lane closures in Baton Rouge from Monday to Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect nightly lane closures on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish starting Monday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said interstate lane closures will be for utility relocation work for the widening project. Closures will be on the far-right lane between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road from Monday, Jan. 16 to Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to officials.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
BATON ROUGE, LA

