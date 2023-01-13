Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Longwood controls the boards, paint, holds off USC Upstate rally in 72-65 win
Longwood shot just 40 percent, but pounded the offensive boards and shot a season-high 40 free throws to gut out a 72-65 win over USC Upstate on Saturday in Farmville. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) got 19 points from DeShaun Wade, 16 points from Jesper Granlund and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
Augusta Free Press
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies from 11 down, defeats Boston College, 66-50
Virginia trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, but then dominated Boston College in the second half, to post a 66-50 win on Sunday in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers (14-4, 3-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak with the win in Game 2 of their three-game homestand. Boston...
Augusta Free Press
Bennett, in FSU postgame, addresses Vander Plas starting, Franklin’s good play of late
Tony Bennett was noncommittal after Virginia’s 67-58 win at Florida State on Saturday on the matter of 6’8” grad transfer Ben Vander Plas being the starter at the five going forward. He told reporters after the game that he didn’t make the final call to go with...
Augusta Free Press
#11 Virginia, with new starting lineup, picks up ACC road win, 67-58 over FSU
The final score – Virginia 67, Florida State 58 – would make you think this game was relatively close. It wasn’t. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers got out to an early 11-point lead and strangled the Seminoles from there, with good offense getting open shots, and good defense keeping FSU at arm’s length all afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Ben Vander Plas, Armaan Franklin key Virginia in win at Florida State
Just over a month ago when Virginia and Florida State met in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers narrowly escaped with a 62-57 win, in a game that could be described with only one word, ugly. Virginia committed 12 turnovers while shooting just 35.3 percent from the floor and a woeful 26.3 percent...
Augusta Free Press
Furious VCU rally hits paydirt with late steal, bucket, in 63-62 win at Dayton
Dayton led by as many as 16 points, but VCU chipped away, chipped away, chipped away, and finally took the lead with a late steal and layup by Nick Kern Jr. to complete a 63-62 win on Friday night. The Rams (13-5, 4-1 A-10) trailed 33-19 at the half, but...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
Augusta Free Press
Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month
Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
Augusta Free Press
End of an era: COVID-19 hotline to take last call on Jan. 31
After nearly three years, the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 hotline will close at the end of this month. The hotline has received more than 81,000 calls since its launch in March 2020. The Virginia Department of Health statewide resource hotline will remain open and can be reached at...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
Augusta Free Press
Moms Demand Action: Virginia governor putting politics over safety of communities
More than 250 volunteers from the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action gathered in Richmond Friday to push for gun safety measures during their annual Advocacy Day. Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Vice...
Augusta Free Press
‘From the plantation house to the White House’: MLK remembered in Waynesboro
Sounds of worship echoed from St. James Baptist Church in Waynesboro Sunday. Participants praised God and a man who did God’s work in his 39 years on Earth. Yesterday would have been the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday. The Waynesboro branch of the NAACP hosted...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man faces 20 years in prison in COVID-19 funds fraud scheme
A Henrico man filed applications for PPP loans for two companies that he owned, and obtained more than $1.1 million through the federal program. One problem: the companies were defunct. That’ll get you some serious jail time. Kortney T. Kelley, 45, faces 20 years after pleading guilty this week...
