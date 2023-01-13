Read full article on original website
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 77, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 71
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .455, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Harris 4-6, Greene 3-5, Milton 1-2, Ware 1-3, Curry 0-1, Virden 0-1, Doss 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Harris). Turnovers: 16 (Harris 6, Plet 4, Greene 2, Milton 2, Curry, Ware). Steals: 5...
ALCORN STATE 77, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 68, OT
Percentages: FG .429, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Joshua 2-3, Thorn 1-4, O.Walker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 5, Brewton 2, McQuarter 2, Montgomery 2, Kendall). Steals: 6 (Brewton, Kendall, McQuarter, Pajeaud, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 65, STONEHILL 57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Singleton 4-7, Munden 3-4, Roberts 1-10, Bligen 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Moore 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Almonor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Almonor). Turnovers: 11 (Almonor 5, Lamaute 3, Moore, Munden, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Almonor, Bligen,...
L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132
Percentages: FG .490, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Green 3-10, Sengun 2-2, Mathews 2-3, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-4, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 4, Martin Jr. 2, Eason). Turnovers: 8 (Martin Jr. 2, Sengun...
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 64, MONTANA 57
Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Di.Thomas 3-7, Martin 1-3, Moody 1-8, Nap 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-3, Vazquez 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Bannan 2, Moody 2, Anderson, Vazquez, Whitney). Steals: 6 (Bannan 2, Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez,...
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT
Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT
Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82
Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
Howard 89, Morehouse 65
MOREHOUSE (0-2) Richardson 5-6 0-2 12, Nwafor 0-2 0-0 0, Dix 1-7 0-3 2, McNair 8-14 4-5 24, White 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 2-5 1-2 6, I.Williams 2-6 3-3 8, Decker 2-5 0-0 5, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Adeniyi 1-1 2-4 4, Lacewell 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 22-52 11-25 65.
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta. He's first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 16-6 at home. Dallas is fourth in the...
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
Porzingis and the Wizards take on conference foe New York
Washington Wizards (18-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards in Eastern Conference play Wednesday. The Knicks have gone 16-11 against Eastern Conference teams. New York...
