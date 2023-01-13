Petoskey boys drop OT thriller in Cadillac, Vikings hit three with 4.5 left

CADILLAC — The Cadillac High School gym hasn’t exactly built up a positive reputation for the Petoskey boys’ basketball team.

Often, it’s where Northmen win streaks have gone to die and points come as easy to find as sunny days this time of year.

On Thursday night, Petoskey had its chance at changing that reputation against the Vikings, though another trip to Cadillac brought a quiet bus ride home for the Northmen.

A tight game that had the feeling like it might come down to a final possession as always in Cadillac, things were pushed to overtime when one last attempt for the Northmen was blocked in the final seconds of a 61-61 game.

Neither side found a rhythm in the extra four minutes, but a Jaden Montague 3-pointer for the Vikings with 4.5 seconds left on the clock was all Cadillac needed to head home with a 68-65 overtime win.

For Petoskey coach Matt Tamm, it was hard to be upset with the loss after how well both teams played.

“We talked before the game that it was going to be a battle,” said Tamm. “We would swing it one way and then they would come back at us. I think both teams played very well. We just knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight. It lived up to the billing that it was.

“It was a pretty high scorning game, usually they’re low scoring games, but both teams were just hitting huge shots. I was proud of their effort.”

Over the last 10 years, Petoskey is now just 3-7 inside the Cadillac gym, though scoring wasn’t the issue this time around. It came as the first time in well over a decade that the Northmen had topped 60 points in Cadillac, with the Northmen held to under 50 in six of the last 10 and under 40 in four games.

The game came with eight ties and 22 lead changes.

The loss dropped Petoskey to 7-2 overall on the season, while also delivering their first Big North loss of the season at now 2-1. Cadillac improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 within the BNC.

Tied in a 50-50 game at the start of the fourth, Petoskey built the largest lead the rest of the way by pushing things to a five-point game behind a pair of baskets from Cade Trudeau and a jumper from Jimmy Marshall.

The Vikings later regained the lead briefly, before Trudeau put Petoskey up 61-59 with under a minute to play. Montague then drove and finished for the Vikings with 11.8 left on the clock and then Trudeau’s final shot was blocked by Cadillac’s Charlie Howell.

Howell then came through with four points in overtime, before Montague’s 3-pointer from the top of the key.

“They’re a good team. They hit some big shots,” added Tamm. “As a fan you had to be walking out saying, ‘That was fun to watch.’ Nobody likes to lose, but that’s the kind of competition we want to play.”

Cadillac led in a 12-8 game after the opening quarter, then things sat tied in a 30-30 game after two quarters of play.

In the third, Petoskey’s Jackson Jonker got going, hitting three 3-pointers to help Petoskey build an 11-point lead in a 50-39 game.

Cadillac came right back with a run of their own out of a timeout, however, getting it to a 50-47 game heading to the fourth.

Petoskey’s Trudeau led on the night with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jonker scored 15 points, Shane Izzard scored 11 and Marshall had nine.

For Cadillac, Howell led with 19 points, Montague scored 16 and Teegan Baker scored 10.

Petoskey’s road stretch out of the winter break continues up next with a trip over to Ludington (9-0) on Saturday, Jan. 14. They’ll return home for a pair of games next week, both within Big North Conference play.

Traverse City West will visit on Tuesday, Jan. 17, followed then by a home matchup with Traverse City Central on Friday, Jan. 20.