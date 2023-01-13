Petoskey girls win fourth straight, top Cadillac to stay atop Big North

CADILLAC — They say that winning is contagious.

Who knows if that’s true or not, but there’s a lot to be said about watching the ball go through the hoop and the Petoskey girls’ basketball team has done a lot of that lately.

And it continued when they traveled to Cadillac for a Big North Conference matchup Thursday.

For the third time in the new year and fourth game in a row, Petoskey put themselves in the win column with a 56-32 final over the Vikings.

Along with it coming as a fourth straight win, it’s also a third straight game over 50 points scored, the first time they’ve done so this season and have now averaged just over 55 points during the win four-game win streak.

“It was a good team win,” Petoskey coach Bryan Shaw said. “The girls played hard, unselfish and with intensity.”

The win moves Petoskey to 7-4 overall on the season and, more importantly, 3-0 within the Big North, putting them atop the league at the moment.

Petoskey came out with a big opening quarter against the Vikings, leaning on nine points from Kenzie Bromley inside by the reigning BNC player of the year.

Petoskey eventually closed the first with a 19-7 advantage, getting there on a buzzer-beater from Lia Trudeau.

A low scoring second quarter later sent the Northmen to halftime up 26-10.

In the third, Petoskey put together another run, started on a Hope Wegmann 3-pointer, then another, to get Petoskey a 38-11 advantage.

The quarter later closed on an 11-0 run for the Northmen and had them up 49-13 at the end of three.

Many of the starters sat throughout the fourth for Petoskey, with Cadillac then outscoring Petoskey’s backups 21-3 in the final quarter.

Bromley led on the night with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Trudeau had nine and seven boards, Wegmann scored nine and had two steals and two assists and Grayson Guy had seven points and nine rebounds. Caroline Guy also had four points, five assists, three steals and a block.

Petoskey returns to the court on Saturday, Jan. 14 back in Cadillac, where they’ll meet East Kentwood in a Cadillac hosted showcase event.

The Northmen will also get in a pair of varsity doubleheaders against Traverse City West and Central next week on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.