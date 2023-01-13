ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

semoball.com

Kelly improves win streak to 3 games with at Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Kelly earned its third straight victory with a 45-34 win at Chaffee on Friday, Jan. 13. The Hawks (8-8) were led by Drew Klipfel with 16 points, while the Red Devils (6-9) leaders were Blake Yarbro and Login Rhodes with 10 each. “I thought the teams...
CHAFFEE, MO
semoball.com

Bernie bounces back with road rout of Oran

ORAN – After watching his team get manhandled by Dexter on its home court last Friday, Bernie High School boy’s basketball coach Jason Long showed no angst whatsoever. Anytime that you get on a losing streak,” Long said of the four-game skid his team was immersed in, “it’s going to be really easy to say that you should do this or should do that or whatever.
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

Lady Mules roll past Naylor for third win in four games

NAYLOR — The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules built up a 21-point halftime lead and made it stand up as they rolled past the Naylor Lady Eagles 47-16 Monday night. The win is the second in a row for Poplar Bluff (5-9), which has won three of its last four games.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid

BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
BERNIE, MO
semoball.com

NMCC crushes Cairo in border battle

CAIRO, Ill. — New Madrid County Central traveled across the Mississippi River and secured a 78-36 victory at Cairo on Friday, Jan. 13. BJ Williamson scored a game-high as the Eagles improved to 9-4. “We played hard as a team and played together,” said NMCC assistant coach Dontre Jenkins....
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two dead in Kennett fire

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo.

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wish989.com

Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah pair facing meth charges

A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY

