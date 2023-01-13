Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Kelly improves win streak to 3 games with at Chaffee
CHAFFEE, Mo. — Kelly earned its third straight victory with a 45-34 win at Chaffee on Friday, Jan. 13. The Hawks (8-8) were led by Drew Klipfel with 16 points, while the Red Devils (6-9) leaders were Blake Yarbro and Login Rhodes with 10 each. “I thought the teams...
semoball.com
Bernie bounces back with road rout of Oran
ORAN – After watching his team get manhandled by Dexter on its home court last Friday, Bernie High School boy’s basketball coach Jason Long showed no angst whatsoever. Anytime that you get on a losing streak,” Long said of the four-game skid his team was immersed in, “it’s going to be really easy to say that you should do this or should do that or whatever.
semoball.com
Lady Mules roll past Naylor for third win in four games
NAYLOR — The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules built up a 21-point halftime lead and made it stand up as they rolled past the Naylor Lady Eagles 47-16 Monday night. The win is the second in a row for Poplar Bluff (5-9), which has won three of its last four games.
semoball.com
Corzine's return gives Bernie hope of snapping 4-game skid
BERNIE - Bernie High School senior guard Hunter Corzine was limited to a mere five points in the Mules’ home loss to Dexter on Friday. However, focusing on that degree of offensive production is missing the forests for the trees. The fact that Corzine was on the court, is...
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 14: Cape Central girls get by Oran in Jackson Showcase
Cape Central (8-8) used a 22-point fourth quarter to outscore Oran (9-5) by eight and rally to a 61-57 win in the Jackson Lady Indian Showcase at Jackson High School on Saturday. Senior Taylor Horton led Cape Central with 26 points in the win, followed by classmate Ki Bogan with...
semoball.com
SEMO WBB finally wins on the road thanks to Henderson and the 3-ball
Six games into the Ohio Valley Conference portion of the season, the Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball team needs two things going for them: improve on their three-point shooting and find a go-to scorer. The Redhawks finally won a game away from the friendly confines of the Show Me...
semoball.com
NMCC crushes Cairo in border battle
CAIRO, Ill. — New Madrid County Central traveled across the Mississippi River and secured a 78-36 victory at Cairo on Friday, Jan. 13. BJ Williamson scored a game-high as the Eagles improved to 9-4. “We played hard as a team and played together,” said NMCC assistant coach Dontre Jenkins....
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
KFVS12
Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
