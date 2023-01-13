Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Tribe earns road sweep vs. Patriots
DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 nonconference road thumping of Jefferson County. Three Tribe players scored in double figures, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s 20 points. Brady...
Kingsport Times-News
Injuries, Samford drop ETSU women to 0-3 in SoCon
JOHNSON CITY — Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford proved too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome. The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Kingsport Times-News
Bears hand Bucs sixth consecutive home loss
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State put up the welcome sign again Saturday and another visiting team made itself feel right at home. Mercer, which was winless in its first five Southern Conference games, walked out of Freedom Hall with a 68-55 victory that was every bit as decisive as the final score indicates.
Kingsport Times-News
Fab freshman series: Story off to quick start for Crockett
Editor’s note: This is Part II of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshman girls basketball players in Washington County. Part III will follow this week. Seeing success right from the start of her high school basketball career wasn’t a surprise for Aaliyah Story, but averaging a double-double as a freshman?
Kingsport Times-News
Towering presence: 7-foot DI prospect Ramsey making mark in senior season at Abingdon
ABINGDON — It’s not hard to spot Evan Ramsey on the basketball court. Inconspicuous the 7-foot Abingdon senior most definitely is not.
‘He did it his way’: Friends, teammates gather to remember VFL Johnny Mills
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered in the gymnasium at Elizabethton High School on Sunday to celebrate the life of former Cyclone and Tennessee football great, Johnny Mills. Mills had a talent for tossing the pigskin at Elizabethton and played quarterback in the early 1960s. In college, he transitioned to a pass-catcher – […]
Kingsport Times-News
William “Bill” Herron
KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Herron, age 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Dec 24, 2022, after a short illness. Bill grew up in Phoenix, Arizona arriving in 1949, where he attended Brophy High School. He graduated Phoenix College in 1961 with an AA degree. Work soon took him to live in Flagstaff, Arizona where he lived for many years. Genealogy was one of his hobbies and it led to him moving to Tennessee to reconnect with his relatives. He took immense pride and joy in discovering his “kin”. He lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where he enjoyed meeting for lunches with his friends and tinkering with model railroad engines and cars and reading book after book after book.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City native's work to be shown at Sundance Film Festival
One Johnson City native is experiencing a major “up” in his film career this weekend. Jordan Hamilton, who was raised in Johnson City but currently lives in Oregon, worked as the costume designer on the independent film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” The film will be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off on Thursday in Utah.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport gets dusted with snow Friday, Saturday
KINGSPORT — Big, fluffy snowflakes fell from the sky Friday night and Saturday morning. But they didn’t stay around long.
Kingsport Times-News
Bulls Gap students win national STEM competition
BULLS GAP — Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter? Well, three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that. BGS eighth-grader Hayden Good along with seventh-graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by their...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Kingsport Times-News
Bridge work expected to extend into February
JOHNSON CITY — Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11-E/19-W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer High students become licensed CNAs
CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester. All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school officials struggling with timelines for ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling isn’t taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean education officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding capital projects with federal COVID relief funds through the federal ESSER program.
Kingsport Times-News
Judy Ann Johnson Eidson
CHURCH HILL – Judy Ann Johnson Eidson, 64 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center unexpectedly. She had spent her entire life in Hawkins County and was employed as a switchboard operator for Ballad Health. She was...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
