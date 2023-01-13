ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Jan. 15, 2023

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Lucius Outlaw III — Associate professor of law at Howard University School of Law. Chris Whipple — Author of “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House”. Larry Pfeiffer — Director of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

House Oversight chair seeks visitor logs to Biden’s Wilmington house

Washington — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee is calling for the White House to provide a log of all visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, house since the start of his presidency after documents bearing classification markings were discovered there. Rep. James Comer...
WILMINGTON, DE
Sand Hills Express

White House doesn’t keep visitor logs of Biden, Trump personal homes

The White House doesn’t keep visitor logs for President Biden’s personal residences, the White House counsel’s office confirmed Monday. That clarification came as some House Republicans have begun calling for visitor logs of Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home after multiple documents marked classified were discovered at the his Wilmington residence. The White House counsel’s office noted it isn’t standard practice for the White House to keep visitor logs of presidents’ personal homes.
WILMINGTON, DE
Sand Hills Express

U.S. detainee in Iran Siamak Namazi on hunger strike

▶ Watch Video: Full interview: The Shargi family on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”. Imprisoned Iranian American Siamak Namazi says he is going on a seven-day hunger strike — one day for each year he was left behind in a 2016 prisoner swap — in protest of the Biden administration’s failure to free him and other Americans detained in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy