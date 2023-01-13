Get To Know Lisa Marie Presley's Four Children and Learn About the Tragic Death of Her Only Son

Here is everything you need to know about Lisa Marie Presley's family, including her four children and four marriages.

Lisa Marie Presley , the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a star in her own right, died Thursday at age 54 .

The daughter of music royalty followed in her iconic father's footsteps and pursued a career in music, releasing three albums ( To Whom It May Concern , 2003; Now What , 2005; and Storm & Grace , 2012).

Just days before attending the Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler's portrayal of The King, she was in Memphis to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary on Jan. 8.

Lisa Marie's unexpected death is the latest loss for a family that has seen more than its share of turmoil and tragedy. The weight of which landed squarely on Lisa Marie.

Her parents divorced when she was 5 and her mother ripped her from her Memphis home when she relocated to California. Her father died when she was 9. She was married and divorced four times, and lost her only son to suicide in 2021.

Add in the pressure and near-constant public scrutiny that comes with a life in the spotlight and it's not difficult to see why Lisa Marie struggled with addiction and relationships.

Despite everything else going on in her life, Lisa Marie knew what mattered most, her kids.

Here's everything you need to know about Lisa Marie Presley's children .

Lisa Marie Presley husbands

Danny Keough

Lisa Marie married Danny Keough in October 1988. They had two children, Benjamin and Riley. The couple divorced in 1994.

Lisa Marie Presley and second husband Michael Jackson. Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Michael Jackson

The King's daughter married her second husband, the King of Pop in June 1994, just weeks after her divorce was finalized. They were together for two years before ending their relationship in 1996. They had no children.

Nicolas Cage

We completely about this short-lived married. Lisa Marie and Nicolas Cage tied the knot on August 10, 2002. Three months later, her third husband filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2004. They had no children.

Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie married for a fourth time on Jan. 22, 2006. This time she tied the knot with Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, music producer and director. In 2008, they had twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood. Presley filed for divorce and a nasty custody battle ensued. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Did Lisa Marie Presley have a child with Michael Jackson?

No. In June 1994, Lisa Marie Presley married singer Michael Jackson , whom she had known since she was 7. Two years later they ended their marriage. They had no children.

Lisa Marie Presley children

Lisa Marie Presley and daughter Riley Keough pose with designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana . Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley and her then-husband Danny Keough welcomed Riley Keough on May 29, 1989. She grew up somewhat out of the spotlight and began modeling in 2004. The then-15-year-old walked the runways for Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior and appeared on the covers of Japanese Elle and Korean Vogue.

The now-33-year-old made her feature film debut in 2010 in the musical biopic The Runaways . She was 20 years old. She appeared in American Honey (2012), Magic Mike (2012) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

In May 2022, she made her directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival with her first film, War Pony .

Riley recently revealed that she has had the words "Benjamin Storm" tattooed on her right collarbone as a tribute to her late brother.

Michael Lockwood, Ben Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley's second child with Danny Keough, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was born Oct. 21, 1992. He died by suicide in July 2020.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather , Elvis Presley, great- grandmother , Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," Graceland shared on its website .

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood was born Oct. 7, 2008. Lisa Marie Presley and her then-husband Michael Lockwood welcomed twins, Harper and Finley, two years after they married in 2006. The fraternal twins who look very much like their mother and famous grandfather stay mostly out of the spotlight. They were surprise "grooms" men at their dad's wedding to celebrity stylist Stephanie Hobgood. Their parents divorced in 2016, after 10 years of marriage.

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood is Harper's twin and Priscilla's third daughter. She was born Oct. 7, 2008 to Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood.

