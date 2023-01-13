ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get To Know Lisa Marie Presley's Four Children and Learn About the Tragic Death of Her Only Son

Here is everything you need to know about Lisa Marie Presley's family, including her four children and four marriages.

Lisa Marie Presley , the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a star in her own right, died Thursday at age 54 .

The daughter of music royalty followed in her iconic father's footsteps and pursued a career in music, releasing three albums ( To Whom It May Concern , 2003; Now What , 2005; and Storm & Grace , 2012).

Just days before attending the Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler's portrayal of The King, she was in Memphis to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary on Jan. 8.

Lisa Marie's unexpected death is the latest loss for a family that has seen more than its share of turmoil and tragedy. The weight of which landed squarely on Lisa Marie.

Her parents divorced when she was 5 and her mother ripped her from her Memphis home when she relocated to California. Her father died when she was 9. She was married and divorced four times, and lost her only son to suicide in 2021.

Add in the pressure and near-constant public scrutiny that comes with a life in the spotlight and it's not difficult to see why Lisa Marie struggled with addiction and relationships.

Despite everything else going on in her life, Lisa Marie knew what mattered most, her kids.

Here's everything you need to know about Lisa Marie Presley's children .

Lisa Marie Presley husbands

Danny Keough

Lisa Marie married Danny Keough in October 1988. They had two children, Benjamin and Riley. The couple divorced in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbfH7_0kD8AXKI00
Lisa Marie Presley and second husband Michael Jackson.

Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Michael Jackson

The King's daughter married her second husband, the King of Pop in June 1994, just weeks after her divorce was finalized. They were together for two years before ending their relationship in 1996. They had no children.

Nicolas Cage

We completely about this short-lived married. Lisa Marie and Nicolas Cage tied the knot on August 10, 2002. Three months later, her third husband filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2004. They had no children.

Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie married for a fourth time on Jan. 22, 2006. This time she tied the knot with Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, music producer and director. In 2008, they had twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood. Presley filed for divorce and a nasty custody battle ensued. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Did Lisa Marie Presley have a child with Michael Jackson?

No. In June 1994, Lisa Marie Presley married singer Michael Jackson , whom she had known since she was 7. Two years later they ended their marriage. They had no children.

Lisa Marie Presley children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIVpr_0kD8AXKI00
Lisa Marie Presley and daughter Riley Keough pose with designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana .

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley and her then-husband Danny Keough welcomed Riley Keough on May 29, 1989. She grew up somewhat out of the spotlight and began modeling in 2004. The then-15-year-old walked the runways for Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior and appeared on the covers of Japanese Elle and Korean Vogue.

The now-33-year-old made her feature film debut in 2010 in the musical biopic The Runaways . She was 20 years old. She appeared in American Honey (2012), Magic Mike (2012) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

In May 2022, she made her directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival with her first film, War Pony .

Riley recently revealed that she has had the words "Benjamin Storm" tattooed on her right collarbone as a tribute to her late brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPieu_0kD8AXKI00
Michael Lockwood, Ben Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley's second child with Danny Keough, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was born Oct. 21, 1992. He died by suicide in July 2020.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather , Elvis Presley, great- grandmother , Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," Graceland shared on its website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKKyh_0kD8AXKI00
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood was born Oct. 7, 2008. Lisa Marie Presley and her then-husband Michael Lockwood welcomed twins, Harper and Finley, two years after they married in 2006. The fraternal twins who look very much like their mother and famous grandfather stay mostly out of the spotlight. They were surprise "grooms" men at their dad's wedding to celebrity stylist Stephanie Hobgood. Their parents divorced in 2016, after 10 years of marriage.

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood is Harper's twin and Priscilla's third daughter. She was born Oct. 7, 2008 to Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood.

RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 4 Kids, Including Her Son Who Died At 27

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was rushed to the hospital during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, HollywoodLife confirmed. The medical scare came just days after the only daughter of Priscilla Presley, 77, and the late Elvis Presley walked the red carpet of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards and gushed over Austin Butler‘s portrayal of The King of Rock and Roll in 2022’s Elvis. While the singer-songwriter is mostly known as Elvis’ daughter, she has four kids who know her as their mom.
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
AOL Corp

Michael Lockwood reacts to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Michael Lockwood, left, and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the 46th Annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Thinking of his family. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has spoken out following the news of her death...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
