Idaho woman indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million from irrigation district

Idaho Man Indicted For Dealing Fentanyl That Resulted In Death
A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on January 11, charging an Idaho man with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho
Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho woman indicted for embezzling over $1.7 million
On Wednesday, 55-year-old Meridian resident Catherine Skidmore was charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering from the Black Canyon Irrigation District, where she served as secretary-treasurer for eight years. An indictment from a federal grand jury alleges that she fraudulently obtained over $1.7 million. If Skidmore is convicted, she will face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. Skidmore allegedly made entries in...
Idaho man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death
BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11 charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
Judge Closes Case Against Idaho mom Arrested After Taking Kids to Park Despite COVID Closure
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Judge Adam Kimball formally dismissed charges against Sara Brady, a mom who was arrested for in Kleiner Park in Meridian during a COVID-19 closure. Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground in the park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision.
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Marian Tewalt
Marian Elizabeth Hiskey Tewalt, 93, of Boise, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at home with her sister and brother-in-law by her side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N Ridge). The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Two arrested in Mountain Home infant death
BOISE, Idaho — Mountain Home Police have arrested two adults they claim are connected to the death of an infant that was reported on Jan. 5. According to Mountain Home Police Department, on Jan. 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m., two units responded to a home following the report that an infant was unresponsive.
Idaho school board shuts down parents, state senator objecting to transgender locker rooms
Mom Brittany Gish, her daughter Gianna and Idaho GOP State Sen. Chris Trakel joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss their fight against a proposed gender policy.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
