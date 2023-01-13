ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts interview Eric Bieniemy for vacant head coach job

By Logan Mullen
 4 days ago

Eric Bieniemy getting a head coaching job seems like more of a when than if situation, and he got his first chance to make his case to a team Thursday.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Thursday night that the team had completed an interview with Bieniemy. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator has been a rumored candidate for a head coaching role for years, but despite taking north of a dozen interviews, he’s yet to land a gig. According to USA Today , he has interviewed for 15 head coaching vacancies between 14 teams (interviewing twice with the Jets).

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the last five seasons, with Kansas City's offense among the league's best for much of that stretch. He was promoted to that role after five years coaching the team's running backs.

The 53-year-old could be a good fit for the Colts. After missing the postseason by one game in 2021, the organization went into a freefall this year. They finished the season 4-12-1, and have holes across the roster that need to be filled -- including at quarterback.

Seldom did things this season look promising for Indy, resulting in the firing of Frank Reich and perplexing interim hire of Jeff Saturday.

In addition to Bieniemy, the Colts also have interviewed Ejiro Evero and Bubba Ventrone. They're also expected to interview Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Shane Steichen and Raheem Morris.

