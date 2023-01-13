ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

How a Portland nonprofit is helping minority owned businesses grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Soul District Business Association is lending a hand to entrepreneurs across the city, with the goal of increasing the number of local black-owned business. The nonprofit is based in Northeast Portland and is primarily focused on expanding local business in this part of the city.
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
Police look for suspects in SE Portland armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland Police is looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at the intersection of SE 122nd Ave. and Holgate Blvd.
Inside look at the Tillamook warehouse for the Oregon Food Bank

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - As part of the Hunger Free Project, FOX 12 went out to the Tillamook branch of the Oregon Food Bank where they ask that you not only donate food and money, but your time to help those in our community. Inside the Tillamook warehouse for the...
Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time

A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
Portland restaurants to reopen after pandemic hardships

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The final pieces are coming together for Besaw’s reopening. “We’re going over it, working hard on it and hopefully today, the menu is going to be up,” Chef Romeo Lopez said. Like several other Portland restaurants, Besaw’s closed in 2020 and reopened for...
