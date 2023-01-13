Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York
American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In Paterson
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey Location
Brownsville residents urge NYC to handle overgrown trees wrecking neighborhood sidewalks
One resident, Jo, told News 12 that a tree that was planted in front of her house on Herzl Street many years ago is now breaking down her sidewalk.
News 12
'A Christmas miracle.' Floral Park man says lungs transplanted from fallen FDNY firefighter gave him a second chance at life
New 12's Kevin Vesey spoke exclusively to a Floral Park man who received an organ from FDNY firefighter Billy Moon, an Islip man who died in a training accident last month. Terrence Jordan is also a fellow member of the FDNY. He developed a 9/11-related illness after he responded to the World Trade Center.
Officials: 6 displaced after windy weather fans Wyandanch house fire
Flames engulfed the corner house on Russell Street near New Avenue at around 7 a.m.
News 12
Police: Men steal debit card, cash in gunpoint robbery in East New York
Police say two armed men stole a person’s debit card and cash in East New York on Monday. They say it happened at 702 Vandalia Ave. around 2 p.m. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and masks. No injuries were reported.
News 12
Police: Several cars stolen from high-end dealership in Spring Valley
Police in Spring Valley say several cars were stolen from a high-end dealership. Detectives say the break-in happened at Wide World of Cars Ferrari. Few details have been released about the incident. The dealership would only say it was an active investigation.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
Bridgeport senior claims mold contamination forces her to sleep in car
Carmen Casado claims the mold problem at Fireside Apartments on the Upper East Side is so bad, she's ended up in the emergency room with health issues affecting her breathing.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
First responders use the Jaws of Life to save man in Bayport crash
Police say a cesspool truck overturned on Nicolls Road near Montauk Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rally held in response to anti-gay graffiti at Rockland County Pride Center
The offensive graffiti was discovered on the building Wednesday and has since been removed.
Pedestrian recovers after being pinned by vehicle in Yonkers
They believe a female driver from North Carolina was involved.
Police: Rockland auto repair shop latest target of catalytic converter theft
Surveillance footage from Phil Maher’s towing and repair shop on Route 304 in Bardonia show a group of thieves pulling up to his roadside assistance van and stealing the catalytic converter on the morning of Jan 5.
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
Norwalk man returns from skateboarding journey across New Zealand
During his journey of over 400 miles, Geoffrey Saunders created online videos sharing his experience and raised over $2,000 for local nature charity supporting wildlife in crisis.
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police: Man shot in the back in Bed-Stuy; shooter on the loose
A man is now recovering at a hospital after getting shot in the back in Bed-Stuy Sunday night.
5 firefighters battling Pompton Lakes house fire hurt in blast
Officials say a local first aid squad treated three of the firefighters who were injured at the scene. The other two were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.
