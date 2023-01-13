Effective: 2023-01-17 01:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Hill County; Northern Blaine County; Western and Central Chouteau County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog at times producing visibility of one half mile or less. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Hill County, Northern Blaine County, Western and Central Chouteau County, Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Fergus County below 4500ft, Helena Valley, and Gallatin Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Fog may also produce a light glaze of ice on roadways and sidewalks, resulting in slick conditions.

1 HOUR AGO