WTOV 9
Weirton event focuses on MLK's humanity
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Members of the community were able to gather Monday at the Dunbar Recreation Center in Weirton to commemorate and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The day started with a march in remembrance of King, one that Earlean Jones said they've done for...
WTOV 9
Local NAACP President reflects on importance of MLK Day
Michael Jett President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP says that it's important to remember today and everyday the values and principles that Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. stood for and fought so hard for. "The message of Dr. King should be an everyday message, it should be an all...
WTOV 9
Youth honored for works representing King
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee kicked off its final day of events Monday at Wheeling’s McLaughlin chapel. It honored local winners of MLK Jr. essay, short film and song competition. Entries came from students in K-12 and students had to create the piece based of a quote from Dr. King.
WTOV 9
Sycamore Youth Center honors King's legacy
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations continued Monday with a performance at the Sycamore Youth Center. "We just all coming together to recognize all the things that Martin Luther King did for his community and black people in general,” emcee JR Lewis said. Rappers, dancers,...
WTOV 9
MLK Memorial Service in Steubenville honors McLoyd
Steubenville, OH — The Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Steubenville hosted the 45th annual MLK Memorial Service at Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church. The theme of this year's service was “Bridging the Divide: Daring to Dream Again.” The event featured a number of guest speakers including political and faith leaders from across the community and honored Reverend Dr. Calvin McLoyd Jr.
WTOV 9
M.L.K. Committee Awards Two Community Leaders
Ohio Valley — Two awards were granted in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.--one specifically at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and the other at Shiloh Apostolic Church. Bishop Cummings presented the awards to Rabbi Lief and the Dunbar Recreational Center. The Dunbar Center serves as a place of...
WTOV 9
Group Hosts event in honor of M.L.K. Day
Wheeling, W.Va. — This is what brought people out from Wheeling University and people from the community for a debate early Saturday afternoon, on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. With the numerous events planned this weekend, their main goal was to engage the whole community, specifically the...
WTOV 9
Museum Provides Golf-Related Activities
Moundsville, WV — The Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex has paired with Moundsville Middle School to create a unique take on golf. Through their art classes, students built 10 tabletop courses--played with glass marbles--something that is an integral part of West Virginia history. The project itself was inspired by...
WTOV 9
Assistance from outside agency aims to provide clarity in Strussion murder case
Belmont, OH — September of 2022 marked one year since Tom and Angela Strussion were murdered in their home on trail's end drive in Belmont. The Belmont County Sheriff's Office at that time held a press conference with the biggest takeaway being that they were looking for the public or outside entities to come forward with information and assistance. Some was found early Saturday.
WTOV 9
Coleman's Fish Market closure will be short-lived
WHEELING, W.Va. — If you’ve come to Centre Market to enjoy a Coleman’s fish sandwich, you’ve been shut down. But it’s only temporary and for a good reason. Colemans Fish Market is off the market until Friday as some renovations are in the works. This comes after a water leak covered the floor last October.
