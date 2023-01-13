Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Sycamore Youth Center honors King's legacy
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations continued Monday with a performance at the Sycamore Youth Center. "We just all coming together to recognize all the things that Martin Luther King did for his community and black people in general,” emcee JR Lewis said. Rappers, dancers,...
WTOV 9
Youth honored for works representing King
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee kicked off its final day of events Monday at Wheeling’s McLaughlin chapel. It honored local winners of MLK Jr. essay, short film and song competition. Entries came from students in K-12 and students had to create the piece based of a quote from Dr. King.
WTOV 9
Weirton event focuses on MLK's humanity
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Members of the community were able to gather Monday at the Dunbar Recreation Center in Weirton to commemorate and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The day started with a march in remembrance of King, one that Earlean Jones said they've done for...
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
WTOV 9
Holidays bring max capacity to animal shelter
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — The weeks following the holiday are often slow for animal adoption, and the Marshall County Animal Shelter is feeling the repercussions of that now. This comes amid several weeks of full kennels. And if one person adopts, it can make all the difference for the...
WTOV 9
Residents March for M.L.K.
Wheeling, W.Va. — As you can see behind me, so many people have come out in remembrance of the upcoming holiday. They are marching for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as he did so many years ago. Marchers gathered at the Windmill in Wheeling and headed down Martin Luther...
WTOV 9
Local NAACP President reflects on importance of MLK Day
Michael Jett President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP says that it's important to remember today and everyday the values and principles that Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. stood for and fought so hard for. "The message of Dr. King should be an everyday message, it should be an all...
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
Steubenville City Schools begin STEM building
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The new Steubenville City Schools STEM building will be an asset with 11 new STEM and Career Technical Education programs with more on the way. Some of the programs included are Workforce Development, Bio-Medical Sciences, and Clean Energy Technology to name a few. Steubenville students share in the momentous new STEM […]
WTOV 9
M.L.K. Committee Awards Two Community Leaders
Ohio Valley — Two awards were granted in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.--one specifically at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and the other at Shiloh Apostolic Church. Bishop Cummings presented the awards to Rabbi Lief and the Dunbar Recreational Center. The Dunbar Center serves as a place of...
Local bus service stopped on Monday for MLK holiday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Transit riders are reminded that the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority and Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (OVTRA/EORTA) will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be no bus or van service on this day. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
WTRF
Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Primanti Bros opening new location in West Virginia
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Y’all” is going to change to “yinz” in Weirton this year when a popular Pittsburgh sandwich chain set up shop in Weirton. It’s famous for fries on a sandwich. Primanti Bros will open in Weirton. City Manager Mike Adams told 7News the new location will be off of Three Springs Drive […]
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
A family lost almost everything -- including beloved pets -- in a fire just outside of Leetonia on Friday. Now, they're dealing with the aftermath.
West Virginia man indicted in Ohio murder
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
