One Detained at Gunpoint After Foot Chase in Eureka
Just before 5 p.m., Eureka Police officers began chasing a suspect in the 1400 block of N Street. Multiple officers including a K-9 were called to respond. Within a few minutes, an officer detained the suspect at gunpoint. Our reporter, Ryan Hutson, arrived on scene as officers placed the suspect...
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
[UPDATE 2:27 a.m.] Thief Crashes Stolen Door Dasher’s Vehicle on Hawthorne Street in Eureka
At about 12:15 a.m., a suspect stole a Door Dasher’s vehicle in Eureka which was soon located by an officer. The officer gave pursuit and the vehicle almost immediately crashed on Hawthorne Street between A and B Streets, according to a report the officer gave over the scanner. Then...
Sheriff’s Office Seeking Suspect They Believe Crashed Stolen Vehicle Into Tree Before Fleeing Into the Woods
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Kneeland area observed a reported stolen vehicle traveling on Greenwood Heights Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified by deputies as 23-year-old Tyler Tommy Lemmons, who is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District Hosting Measure U Workshop Friday
This is a press release from the Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District:. The Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District are hosting a Measure U Workshop on Friday, January 20 at 5 pm in the Bellows Room of the Benbow Inn for the community to learn more about the Measure U parcel tax proposal required for expansion of the District. Come check out maps of the service area, ask questions, and discuss how Measure U will benefit our community. Registered voters who live in the current District and in the proposed annexation area are eligible to vote. Be sure you are registered to vote and ready to return your mail-in ballot as soon as you receive it in February. The polls will also be open on March 7 in Garberville for in-person voting.
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
Hwy 101 Traffic Accident Near 14th Street Exit
Emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident on Highway 101 in the northbound lane near Sunset Avenue in Arcata a little after 2 p.m. on January 12. Reports from the CHP Traffic Incident page indicates that additional cars were involved, although that is contradictory to the information broadcast over the scanner. According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, two vehicles were pulled to the side of the highway while a tan Toyota Camry was in the center divider of the highway.
HCSO Investigating the Assault of Two Elderly Males at the Carlotta Grange
On January 3 emergency personnel responded to the Carlotta Grange where they discovered a male subject suffering from what the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office characterized as “suspicious medical injuries”. At the time, scanner traffic indicated the reporting party was an individual driving a green van that had...
Ink People, Wiyot Tribe and City of Eureka Receive $50,000 NEA Our Town Grant
Ink People Center for the Arts has received a $50,000 Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for a public art proposal advanced in partnership with the Wiyot Tribe and the City of Eureka, titled “Speaking Soulatluk in Eureka.”. This project, scheduled to take place over...
‘Crisis Mode’: SF Chron Digs Into SoHum’s Economic Woes After Cannabis Crash, Locals Offer Hope
Today, the SF Chronicle laid down a sad tale of Southern Humboldt’s woes following the crash in the cannabis market. Garberville, the article says “is on life support.” But some local businesses and the SoHum Chamber at least partially disagree. The Chronicle’s writer, Lester Black, lays the...
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
A Bicyclist Received Serious Injuries After a Vehicle Struck Them Near Fortuna
About 11:16 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting that she had struck a bicyclist on Hwy 101 near Fortuna. But she said she could not locate the person after she struck them. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the person who reportedly has major injuries according to the scanner.
You Can Help Improve Public Safety with Measure Z Funds
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. If you have a project idea that provides a public safety or essential service to our community, consider applying for Measure Z funds. You can apply for Measure Z funding now through Friday, Feb. 17. Measure Z is a...
