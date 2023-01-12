Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Corley Named Big 12 Player of the Week
NORMAN - Oklahoma senior Carmen Corley was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The Sooners had a successful opening-weekend of the 2023 spring season. After contributing to the Missouri and Tarleton State shutouts, Corley earned the honor by going undefeated. The Albuquerque, N.M., product...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater
NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops to Matchup With TCU on Road Wednesday
NORMAN – No. 15 Oklahoma will look to make it four straight wins on Wednesday when it travels to Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU (6-10, 0-5 Big 12). The Sooners (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) are tied atop the Big 12 standings and are the league's highest-ranked team in the AP Poll for the first time since 2009.
oklahoma Sooner
Baseball Single-Game Tickets and Mini-Plans on Sale
NORMAN – Oklahoma baseball single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2023 campaign are on sale now through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. OU baseball fans have several options to choose the best ticket purchase plan for them and watch the Sooners in action this season at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Available mini-plans are the Club Chaos Pick 'Em (select any 15 games from the home scheduled), Saturdays in the Park (covers all seven Saturday home games this season) and the 3-Game Series Pack (select any three-game series against California Baptist, Rider, TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas).
oklahoma Sooner
LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week
NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
oklahoma Sooner
Back-To-Back Shutouts Open the 2023 Season
NORMAN - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team opened the 2023 season with a pair of wins over Missouri and Tarleton State on Saturday. A combined 245 fans set a new season-opener attendance record for both matches. The Sooners kicked off the match in doubles against the Tigers. Finishing...
