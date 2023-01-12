NORMAN – Oklahoma baseball single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2023 campaign are on sale now through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. OU baseball fans have several options to choose the best ticket purchase plan for them and watch the Sooners in action this season at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Available mini-plans are the Club Chaos Pick 'Em (select any 15 games from the home scheduled), Saturdays in the Park (covers all seven Saturday home games this season) and the 3-Game Series Pack (select any three-game series against California Baptist, Rider, TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas).

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO