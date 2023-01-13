ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Clayton News Daily

‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won

Former NBA player Jared Jeffries had quite a successful run on The Price is Right, but he may not be able to enjoy his winnings as much as he had hoped. As reported by WSMV4, Jeffries competed on the beloved game show earlier this week, where he ended the evening the proud new owner of a cherry red Toyota Corolla.
Clayton News Daily

Dejounte Murray scores 28 as Hawks hold on to beat Heat

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young each scored 20-plus points for the second-straight game and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the visiting Miami Heat 121-113 on Monday. It was the third-straight win for Atlanta, who never trailed, and broke Miami's three-game winning streak. Atlanta improved to 21-11 overall on MLK Day, including a 19-9 clip at home.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Cheryl Bosa Shares How She Picked Between Joey and Nick’s Playoff Games

As the mother of NFL stars playing on different teams, Cheryl Bosa has had to make plenty of tough calls when it comes to her gameday plans. But, perhaps none have been quite as difficult as the bittersweet scenario facing the Bosa family this weekend. The NFL playoffs begin on...
Clayton News Daily

Report: Jim Harbaugh Called Broncos Before Michigan Decision

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh announced that he is returning to Michigan in 2023 instead of jumping to the NFL, Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed. Before publicizing that decision, Harbaugh reportedly made sure to take his name out of the running for the team that was most interested in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Harbaugh called the Broncos to let them know that he will not be taking their head coaching job if offered. The Michigan head coach had a virtual interview with Denver last week.
DENVER, CO

