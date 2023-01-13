ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Nyberg – Strong Poss-Abilities brings wellness to special needs community

By Ann Nyberg
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks nonprofit is bringing health and wellness to the special needs community.

Strong Poss-Abilities provides personal training, group training, nutritional counseling and life skills coaching. The organization also hosts social events for young adults.

Tessa Eichelberger, who runs the nonprofit, started it after a friend became paralyzed due to cancer. Her friend, who was a bodybuilder, died in 2020. Eichelberger opened the nonprofit with the help of his widow.

Eichelberger is a personal trainer herself. She said helping a client starts with taking the time to know them.

“It’s really listening, and learning, and seeing the person for who they are instead of what their challenges are,” she said.

