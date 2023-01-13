ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wearegreenbay.com

Business booming in Ashwaubenon, gym & housing options under construction

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Business is booming in the Village of Ashwaubenon, and local developers say new businesses will improve the quality of life for residents. “It is an exciting place to work, live, and start a business,” said Aaron Schuette, Community Development Director for the Village of Ashwaubenon. “We’ve seen so much growth in apartments and even retail.”
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement

As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC26

De Pere's Art Nite highlights growing art community

DE PERE (NBC 26) — With Art Nite bringing enthusiasts from around the Fox Valley to De Pere, Friday night demonstrated the growth of the city's arts scene. "We love the robust quality of downtown De Pere. We can kind of see it burgeoning with increasing life with every month that goes by," said David Graham.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
lawrentian.com

Beatnik Betty’s: Fitting the “U” into “unique”

It may be too early for spring cleaning in your closet, but the fall months have passed, and we Lawrentians have entered Winter Term. With temperatures dropping, this time of year means wardrobe changes from pullovers to windbreakers or from Converse to boots. Downtown Appleton is no stranger to clothing shops that cater to the change in season, or more broadly, the customer’s individual need, but one outfitter in particular stands out in that category; Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik (more commonly known as just Beatnik Betty’s).
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Lack of snow and cold impacting local winter sports and tourism

GREEN BAY — After a strong start to the winter season, a January thaw has made it tough sledding for some winter sports enthusiasts. Still, there was plenty of optimism at longtime Green Bay staple Zeller's Ski & Sports as store owner David Zeller said sales this season have been encouraging.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
NBC26

Divine Temple Church of God hosts 17th Annual MLK Celebration

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A congregation gathered in the halls of Divine Temple Church of God today to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the 17th celebration held in Green Bay. The church’s late pastor, Pastor Green, created this special sermon to be held specifically on MLK day instead of the weekend prior. This was the first celebration held without Pastor Green but his family and friends hope to continue his legacy.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Rainy, muddy day ahead of snow mid-week: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/16/23 AM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Northwoods this morning as temperatures are in the lower 30s, below freezing. Expect ice to accumulate as freezing rain falls into Shawano, Menominee and Langlade counties. However, temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon and overnight, transitioning any wintry mix to plain rain.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 13, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 13, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
NBC26

St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball dominates Rockford University

DE PERE — The (12-3,8-0) St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball team remains perfect in conference play with a dominant win over Rockford University. Green Knights sophomore guard Emma Morrisey finished with a team-high 14 points and senior Olivia DeCleene finished with a double-double (10 points and 12 assists).
ROCKFORD, IL

