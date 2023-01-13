Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
wearegreenbay.com
Business booming in Ashwaubenon, gym & housing options under construction
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Business is booming in the Village of Ashwaubenon, and local developers say new businesses will improve the quality of life for residents. “It is an exciting place to work, live, and start a business,” said Aaron Schuette, Community Development Director for the Village of Ashwaubenon. “We’ve seen so much growth in apartments and even retail.”
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
NBC26
De Pere's Art Nite highlights growing art community
DE PERE (NBC 26) — With Art Nite bringing enthusiasts from around the Fox Valley to De Pere, Friday night demonstrated the growth of the city's arts scene. "We love the robust quality of downtown De Pere. We can kind of see it burgeoning with increasing life with every month that goes by," said David Graham.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
lawrentian.com
Beatnik Betty’s: Fitting the “U” into “unique”
It may be too early for spring cleaning in your closet, but the fall months have passed, and we Lawrentians have entered Winter Term. With temperatures dropping, this time of year means wardrobe changes from pullovers to windbreakers or from Converse to boots. Downtown Appleton is no stranger to clothing shops that cater to the change in season, or more broadly, the customer’s individual need, but one outfitter in particular stands out in that category; Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik (more commonly known as just Beatnik Betty’s).
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
NBC26
Lack of snow and cold impacting local winter sports and tourism
GREEN BAY — After a strong start to the winter season, a January thaw has made it tough sledding for some winter sports enthusiasts. Still, there was plenty of optimism at longtime Green Bay staple Zeller's Ski & Sports as store owner David Zeller said sales this season have been encouraging.
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
NBC26
UW-Green Bay Phoenix men fall to 2-17 with loss to Northern Kentucky
GREEN BAY — The U-W Green Bay men's basketball team held tight in the first-half, but in the end suffered another blowout loss, 74-53, to Northern Kentucky. The Phoenix have now lost 9 straight games. Marques Warrick for Northern Kentucky had a game-high 21 points. Randy Tucker had a...
NBC26
Divine Temple Church of God hosts 17th Annual MLK Celebration
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A congregation gathered in the halls of Divine Temple Church of God today to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the 17th celebration held in Green Bay. The church’s late pastor, Pastor Green, created this special sermon to be held specifically on MLK day instead of the weekend prior. This was the first celebration held without Pastor Green but his family and friends hope to continue his legacy.
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
NBC26
Rainy, muddy day ahead of snow mid-week: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/16/23 AM
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Northwoods this morning as temperatures are in the lower 30s, below freezing. Expect ice to accumulate as freezing rain falls into Shawano, Menominee and Langlade counties. However, temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon and overnight, transitioning any wintry mix to plain rain.
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 13, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday January 13, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
NBC26
St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball dominates Rockford University
DE PERE — The (12-3,8-0) St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball team remains perfect in conference play with a dominant win over Rockford University. Green Knights sophomore guard Emma Morrisey finished with a team-high 14 points and senior Olivia DeCleene finished with a double-double (10 points and 12 assists).
NBC26
Brown County honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy as work continues
GREEN BAY — As the 60th anniversary of the famous "I Have a Dream" speech approaches, hundreds gathered at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and look forward to the fulfillment of his dream. The Brown County MLK Committee put on the event,...
Sheboygan Police investigate shots fired during parking lot fight
The Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a group of people actively fighting in the parking lot of the Thai Café early Saturday morning.
