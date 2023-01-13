ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

YAHOO!

Two people reported stabbed at local motel

Jan. 14—The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning incident in which two people were stabbed at a local hotel. The department issued a statement indicating that officers were dispatched at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday to the Economy Inn, 5103 Interstate 30 in reference to an assault. Preliminary investigations revealed that two men assaulted each other with knives.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Man faces numerous charges after body scanner at jail detects suspected narcotics

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County coroner identifies man who died in shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a man who died in a shooting Sunday. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WOODRUFF, SC
YAHOO!

Uber driver killed New Year's Eve in Canton area

Jan. 16—Uber driver Julia Holland was shot in the back of her head and killed over New Year's weekend in the Newfound area of Canton, according to an autopsy cited in court documents. A suspect has not yet been charged with murder in the ongoing investigation. However, two people...
CANTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC

