RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO