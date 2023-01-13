Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Home invasion leaves man hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies said
Upstate deputies are looking for suspects on Monday in a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 1300 Block of Highway 56. They said when they arrived, they found...
WYFF4.com
YAHOO!
Two people reported stabbed at local motel
Jan. 14—The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning incident in which two people were stabbed at a local hotel. The department issued a statement indicating that officers were dispatched at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday to the Economy Inn, 5103 Interstate 30 in reference to an assault. Preliminary investigations revealed that two men assaulted each other with knives.
FOX Carolina
Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone....
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after body scanner at jail detects suspected narcotics
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
Man denied bond following deadly shooting in Chesnee
A man was denied bond following a deadly shooting Sunday evening in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County coroner identifies man who died in shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a man who died in a shooting Sunday. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
FOX Carolina
Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
YAHOO!
Uber driver killed New Year's Eve in Canton area
Jan. 16—Uber driver Julia Holland was shot in the back of her head and killed over New Year's weekend in the Newfound area of Canton, according to an autopsy cited in court documents. A suspect has not yet been charged with murder in the ongoing investigation. However, two people...
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
wspa.com
Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to represent victims of gun violence
A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Display of empty shoes in downtown Greenville to …. A Greenville County group displays hundreds of empty shoes to represent lives lost from gun violence. Tuesday Forecast: Jan. 17. Racial Equity and Economic Mobility...
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
2 small children who died after house fire were home alone, official says
Two small children killed in a house fire were home alone when flames broke out, a fire official says. Rutherford County Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said on Monday the children's grandfather had taken their mother to work and returned as fire crews were battling the flames. Hamrick said a passerby...
South Carolina man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree
A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
