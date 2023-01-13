ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Larry Poe
4d ago

🙄 reading retention must be lost art ffs. the law specifically states "UNAUTHORIZED". authorized is still legal and always will be.

William Bradshaw
3d ago

you just can't be poor and use a bridge as a shelter or. if you want a warm place to sleep and 3 hots and a cot sleep under a bridge. then they'll say the jails are full and need a new facility hmmmmmmm makes ya think?????

TGE63
3d ago

Smart move. Keep’s homeless from squatting and trashing a place. Title of article misleading just to get viewed.

Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol

A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. Hancock & Kelley: No bare arms in the Missouri Capitol. A proposal from a Missouri lawmaker will control what women can wear in the state Capitol. What You Are Doing About It? Honoring Dr....
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Missouri veterans to gather at the Capitol

If you’re a veteran who hasn’t looked into your benefits for years, you might be surprised. Troy Williams is a past state commander of the VFW and a veterans’ service officer …. Williams says you may be entitled to a higher disability check or could receive benefits...
MISSOURI STATE
Jake Wells

You might be able to get stimulus money for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
