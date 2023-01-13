Read full article on original website
Before the Bell: Tesla’s Price War and Ryan Cohen’s Swipe at Alibaba
Investors were cautious Tuesday morning, following the Monday holiday. Crude oil and bitcoin trended higher, but stocks and gold were trading lower.
Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 221.7% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. MGO Global Inc. MGOL rose 37.2% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
