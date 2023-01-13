ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted

"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance

The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fuel City Opens New Location

Taco fans may be pleasantly surprised by the new location for a famous taqueria in a gas station, according to Dallas Culture Map. Fuel City opened in late December in Wylie at 1800 N. SH-78, bringing its tacos to a whole new location. But this location will differ significantly from...
WYLIE, TX
CandysDirt.com

What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch

As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MLK Day Events Take Place Across North Texas

At least 100,000 people are expected to line the route Monday morning to watch the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Dallas. This year marks the return of what had been an annual tradition in Dallas; 2020 was the last year there was an MLK Day parade in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane

A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen

Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts

The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
347
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy