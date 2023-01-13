Read full article on original website
Billings Chamber Celebrates Agriculture January 23rd Through 27th
The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Ag Celebration Week, which will take place from January 23-27. The week is designed to recognize agriculture's vital role in our daily lives and to celebrate the hardworking farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses that makeup Montana's leading industry. What can we expect...
A Montana Blue Angels Pilot Looks Back 32 Years
Call sign "Thumper." 32 years ago he was in the cockpit as a US Navy Blue Angel. On Friday, Ken Switzer, aka "Thumper", looked on as two pilots with the Blue Angels landed in Billings, Montana. Thumper is on the board for the group that is organizing this summer's Yellowstone...
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
Billings PD Needs Your Help Finding Suspect In Casino Robbery
Back in early December, The Treasure Cove Casino was the site of a shooting, wounding an employee and a customer. At the time, no suspect was in custody. Now, Billings Police are asking for the help of the public at large to find this suspect. The robbery took place at...
Billings Welcomes Chick-Fil-A on Jan 19th for Grand Opening Day
It's almost here, chicken lovers! Chick-Fil-A will be officially open to the public on January 19th, at 670 S. 24th Street West. If you are looking for your fix of great chicken, not much longer to wait now!. Local Heros Recognized. On opening day, Chick-Fil-A Billings plans to celebrate 100...
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
It’s Time Billings School District Got On Board With These
They do work, even though Billings school district two superintendent Greg Upham says they do not. Metal detectors detect weapons, that's what they do. Smoke detectors do not stop arson, they detect smoke and save lives. Breathalyzers do not stop drunk driving, they detect alcohol levels, which enables police to get you off the road and that saves lives. Detectors detect weapons, that save lives, period.
Billings, Don’t Forget These Important Maintenance Priorities in 2023
We had our digital managing editor gal come in today to ask a question about car maintenance so I gave her some advice. I started thinking about some of the most neglected maintenance things that should always be taken care of but are forgotten. Tire pressure is very important, and...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent
As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
High Depression Rates in Montana Means We Need Meditation
1 out of every 3 people in Billings, Montana suffers with depression. That means it could be the person sitting next to you, the person talking to you, it could be you. Why I learned to meditate and why it's more important now that I live in Billings. I’ve felt...
Kidnapping Has Billings PD Searching For Suspect in Mitsubishi
Around 3:33 am, BPD responded to the 3000 Block of 4th Avenue South to a weapons call in the area. At the time, a suspect forced a male into a car a gunpoint. BPD located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the male was able to...
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
I Saved a Ton of Money on Groceries in Billings by Switching to These
We all know by now that groceries are expensive. Just the other week my spouse purchased 7 items at the grocery store, and spent $120. Ouch! The money goes quick when prices are so high. But I found a brilliant solution that some of you are well aware of. I’m...
I Was Drugged at a Bar in Billings
Not the way I wanted to end 2022, but I guess it’s more of a reason to celebrate a new year with new habits AKA dry January. It was the end of December and I met a friend for a drink at a bar on the west side of Billings. I will not name this person or the bar out of privacy, but we both ordered a single drink from the bartender and an appetizer. We were laughing and catching up, genuinely having a good time.
Kalua the Border Collie Mix is Ready for a Family to Love Him Furever
Our Wet Nose Wednesday Pet this week. Kalua is a three-year-old border collie mix and has a great personality. He is full of big smiles and loves butt-rubs. His smile stole the hearts of The Breakfast Flakes and the Morning Mix. Maybe we can convince Paul to take home this...
