Indiana Senate panel endorses spending flexibility for Lake County recorder

KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Region lawmaker leading new Indiana environmental advocacy organization
A former Northwest Indiana state representative now is leading operations throughout the Hoosier State for a national environmental advocacy organization. Chris Chyung, a Democrat who represented Dyer, Schererville and nearby areas in the Indiana House from 2018 to 2020, recently was named executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, the new state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Twin Falls, Idaho Gov. Little shrugs off opposition to his vision for education
TWIN FALLS — Standing on one of the college campuses he sees as pivotal to Idaho’s future, Gov. Brad Little on Monday brushed off criticism from hard-right Republicans opposed to his vision for education and emphasized his confidence in educators if the state provides “more resources.”. A...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion
Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change. The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'It means the world': Local businesses to be vendors at governor-elect's inauguration
Pennsylvania's attorney general is hours away from becoming the governor. Josh Shapiro has spent the last nearly 20 years in politics. He's been Pennsylvania's attorney general for the last six. Tuesday morning, he'll be sworn in as the commonwealth's 48th governor. Shapiro will face challenges, but he will also have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: Hochul faces the upstater's challenge
Something unspoken lurks these days inside Albany’s gleaming and magnificent Capitol. Last week, as Kathy Hochul delivered the State of the State speech following her election as the first upstate governor in more than a century, it still crept through the hallways. Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt put it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lehigh Valley celebrates, honors Martin Luther King Jr.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist, an icon and a hero. On the third Monday of January, America celebrates the man who fought for equality and systemic change. “Dr. Martin Luther King did a lot,” said Frankie West, president and organizer of the Dr. Martin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
STORM UPDATE: Lake Martin area begins road to recovery
A week after a small tornado caused damage in Tallapoosa County, the county and Lake Martin area are facing cleanup from another severe storm. A tornado-warned storm caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County. That same storm is responsible for severely damaging Selma, Alabama, and killing at least seven people in Autauga County before entering Elmore County, then Coosa County and finally Tallapoosa County.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Virginia stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Virginia last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Communities in Lehigh Valley, Berks pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
READING, Pa. - From Reading to Easton and areas in between, communities commemorated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day Monday, January 16. King was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement and was assassinated in 1968. On the third Monday in January, the nation honors his legacy by reflecting on his mission.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lehigh Valley mayors highlight artwork showing Black female heroes at Banana Factory in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Artwork honoring Black heroes is being showcased in the Lehigh Valley. The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton came together at the Banana Factory Monday to present portraits of powerful Black women they chose for installation at their respective city halls. The pieces are from artist Bart...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road. Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
KPVI Newschannel 6
How Pennsylvania played a key role in making Netflix's 'The Pale Blue Eye'
If you have watched Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eye" and live in Pennsylvania, you may have had a strange feeling of deja vu. And for good reason. Set in 1830 in West Point, New York, "The Pale Blue Eye" is a murder mystery film around a military academy once attended by Edgar Allen Poe. While Christian Bale and Harry Melling's performances dominate the screen, it has been the historic settings of Pennsylvania stealing the show.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Highland Sweeps Season Series Against Century, Winning 55-45
The Highland Rams boys basketball team swept the season series against Century on Friday, winning round two 55-45 on their home court. The win is Highland's fourth in their last five games, improving their record to 8-5 in their first season with new head coach Matt Stucki at the helm of the program. Next up is a home rematch against Pocatello on Tuesday, who defeated the Rams 50-44 in The Pit on Dec. 8.
