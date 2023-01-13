Children’s Hospital & Medical Center soon will begin construction on a $46 million, 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center at 204th and Harrison streets. Kathy English, Children’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the facility will provide more convenient access for children and families who travel from west Omaha and beyond to the hospital campus near 84th Street and West Dodge Road to see specialists for outpatient care. More than 50% of the children served currently come from outside the greater Omaha area.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO