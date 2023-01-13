ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

In spite of a valiant effort, Lady Panthers go winless in three-game trifecta

AMERICUS – In spite of their 1-12 start to the season so far, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) has fought extremely hard throughout the season. Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, three things have reared their ugly heads time and time again throughout the 2022-23 season: turnovers, missed easy shots and missed foul shots. Since their 56-50 win over Cook on January 6, their only win of the season, the Lady Panthers have now dropped three straight contests. In these last three contests, especially in the game against Crisp County on Martin Luther King Day, these three issues of turnovers, missed layups and missed free throws played a prominent factor in each of their three losses to Berrien, Dodge County and especially against Crisp County.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Wildcats rout an overmatched Webster County squad

PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish what the outcome of their contest against Webster County was going to be. They overwhelmed WC from start to finish on their way to a 46-11 rout. Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats...
PRESTON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Jones Near Perfect as #10 GSW Wins 11th Straight

AIKEN, S.C. – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 75-72 victory over USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Ava Jones had a big game recording a team-high 19 points, while shooting 70 percent...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Clutch foul shooting down the stretch lifts Panthers past Crisp County

AMERICUS – It got nervously close for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and their fans in the Panther Den near the end, as SCHS blew a double digit lead against Crisp County (CC) late in the game. However, thanks to some clutch foil shooting down the stretch by SCHS senior point guard D. J. Hurley, the Panthers (10-5) secured their seventh straight victory with a 64-58 win over their archrivals from Cordele in basketball’s version of the “Battle of the Flint”.
CORDELE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Dean leads Georgia Southwestern to upset win at USC Aiken

AIKEN, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team bounced back after losing its last game with a 62-58 victory over the University of South Carolina Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Jamari Dean had a big game recording a team and season high...
AIKEN, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus band set to headline in Atlanta venue a second time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together. The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more. This will be their second time playing at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
livability.com

8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now

Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE

