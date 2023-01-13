Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
In spite of a valiant effort, Lady Panthers go winless in three-game trifecta
AMERICUS – In spite of their 1-12 start to the season so far, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) has fought extremely hard throughout the season. Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, three things have reared their ugly heads time and time again throughout the 2022-23 season: turnovers, missed easy shots and missed foul shots. Since their 56-50 win over Cook on January 6, their only win of the season, the Lady Panthers have now dropped three straight contests. In these last three contests, especially in the game against Crisp County on Martin Luther King Day, these three issues of turnovers, missed layups and missed free throws played a prominent factor in each of their three losses to Berrien, Dodge County and especially against Crisp County.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats rout an overmatched Webster County squad
PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish what the outcome of their contest against Webster County was going to be. They overwhelmed WC from start to finish on their way to a 46-11 rout. Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats...
Americus Times-Recorder
Jones Near Perfect as #10 GSW Wins 11th Straight
AIKEN, S.C. – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 75-72 victory over USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Ava Jones had a big game recording a team-high 19 points, while shooting 70 percent...
Americus Times-Recorder
Clutch foul shooting down the stretch lifts Panthers past Crisp County
AMERICUS – It got nervously close for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and their fans in the Panther Den near the end, as SCHS blew a double digit lead against Crisp County (CC) late in the game. However, thanks to some clutch foil shooting down the stretch by SCHS senior point guard D. J. Hurley, the Panthers (10-5) secured their seventh straight victory with a 64-58 win over their archrivals from Cordele in basketball’s version of the “Battle of the Flint”.
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers extend winning streak to six with wins over Berrien and Dodge County
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers are on fire. The extended their winning streak to six games with a 67-44 victory at Berrien in Nashville, GA on Friday, January 13 and followed that up the very next day with a hard-fought 56-51 victory at home against Dodge County. The...
Americus Times-Recorder
Dean leads Georgia Southwestern to upset win at USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team bounced back after losing its last game with a 62-58 victory over the University of South Carolina Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center. Jamari Dean had a big game recording a team and season high...
themadisonrecord.com
Xavier Hopkins Used NCAA Transfer Portal To Perfection- Now Star Player At Clark Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA.- “This will be the year,” declared Xavier Hopkins, a 2023 on-field junior for the Clark Atlanta University Panthers football program. “I have a lot of people who look out for me here in Atlanta, even the lunch ladies at the school and our football program.”
dawgnation.com
Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home. In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
Columbus band set to headline in Atlanta venue a second time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together. The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more. This will be their second time playing at […]
livability.com
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 Georgia residents win $10K in Mega Millions drawing, winning ticket sold in Maine
ATLANTA — Numbers for the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history were drawn Friday night in Atlanta, and some Georgians won a few prizes. At the time of the drawing, the jackpot stood at $1.35 billion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Mega...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
wgxa.tv
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: HBCU Battle of The Bands Tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition includes six marching bands from various historically black colleges and universities including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Miles College, Southern University and Talladega College. HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands attracts sought-after...
WALB 10
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
