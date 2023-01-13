AMERICUS – In spite of their 1-12 start to the season so far, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) has fought extremely hard throughout the season. Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, three things have reared their ugly heads time and time again throughout the 2022-23 season: turnovers, missed easy shots and missed foul shots. Since their 56-50 win over Cook on January 6, their only win of the season, the Lady Panthers have now dropped three straight contests. In these last three contests, especially in the game against Crisp County on Martin Luther King Day, these three issues of turnovers, missed layups and missed free throws played a prominent factor in each of their three losses to Berrien, Dodge County and especially against Crisp County.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO