Indianapolis, IN

Colts interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

By Mike Chappell
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the NFL’s better-known assistants has been added to the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching search.

Owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter Thursday evening the team had completed an interview with Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its vacant head coaching position. On the same day, the Colts interviewed Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejior Evero.

Colts complete interview with Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

Beiniemy, 53, has been instrumental in the Chiefs’ featuring one of the NFL’s most-potent offenses. Kansas City earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed this season with a 14-3 record and once again rolled behind a Patrick Mahomes’ offense that led the league in yards (413.6), passing (297.8) and points (29.2).

The Andy Reid/Bieniemy offense was the catalyst to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV and reaching Super Bowl LV. It has ranked in the top-6 in scoring in each of the past five seasons.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

