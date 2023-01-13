Colts interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the NFL’s better-known assistants has been added to the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching search.

Owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter Thursday evening the team had completed an interview with Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its vacant head coaching position. On the same day, the Colts interviewed Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejior Evero.

Beiniemy, 53, has been instrumental in the Chiefs’ featuring one of the NFL’s most-potent offenses. Kansas City earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed this season with a 14-3 record and once again rolled behind a Patrick Mahomes’ offense that led the league in yards (413.6), passing (297.8) and points (29.2).

The Andy Reid/Bieniemy offense was the catalyst to the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV and reaching Super Bowl LV. It has ranked in the top-6 in scoring in each of the past five seasons.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.