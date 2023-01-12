ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Warrants issued for Cleveland officers accused of assaulting suspects; union responds

By Justin Dennis, Kevin Freeman, Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zfd0w_0kD875iv00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021.

The president of the Cleveland police union says the officers were simply doing their job, but city prosecutors say they broke the law while doing it.

Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland

During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was laying on the ground, with their hands behind their back, according to a warrant filed Thursday, Jan. 12, in Cleveland Municipal Court . Warnock then allegedly grabbed the suspect by the face and neck.

Warnock’s charges do not appear in online court records. His warrant alleges charges of assault and dereliction of duty.

During an Oct. 19, 2021, arrest in the 9300 block of Amesbury Avenue, officer Dennis Meehan, 30, of North Royalton, is accused of closing a cruiser door on a suspect’s leg, and also shoving his arms up behind his back, reads a second warrant.

Meehan faces misdemeanor counts including assault, dereliction of duty and unlawful restraint in the city court, court records show. He’s set for arraignment Friday, Jan. 13.

“Even suspects who have guns don’t deserve to be assaulted. Even as a suspect, there is dignity in how they should be treated by our law enforcement officers. We absolutely want our officers to be safe, but we want the community to be safe as well,” said city of Cleveland chief prosecutor Aqueelah Jordan.

Suspect caught with suitcase full of meat, arrested for 70th time: Police

The I-Team reached out to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer about the charges.

“The feds already looked at this case and the officers did not face any charges,” he said. “These officers were trying to get guns off of people and that’s not always pretty. We are looking forward to our day in court and we believe the officers will be found innocent.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Dalton James
3d ago

So something that happened over a year ago and the officers were cleared of is an issue now ??? What , so now the Bibb administration is going to dig up every arrest no matter how long ago it was and scrutinize it ??? This is ridiculous !!! Is it any mystery why nobody in their right mind wants to be a police officer and why Cleveland police are leaving in droves !!! You wanna see lower crime rates ??? Take the handcuffs off the police and let them do their jobs !!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman charged with theft, disorderly conduct after refusing to pay bar tab: North Ridgeville police blotter

A woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-persisting and theft after refusing to pay her bar tab on January 3. On January 4, officers were dispatched for a hit-skip accident. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, stopping after an accident, drug paraphernalia possession, and child endangerment.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen shootings should alarm us all: Ken Wood

Guest columnist Ken Wood is a former journalist, Bowling Green State University graduate and director of communications for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. A few years ago, I visited a 14-year-old boy in the hospital. He had undergone surgery after being shot four times in the leg while...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy