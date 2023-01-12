ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers hire first full-time female athletic trainer in franchise history

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer on Bryan Engel’s staff. She is the first full-time female athletic trainer in the franchise’s long history.

Roberge, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, interned with the Packers over the last three seasons (2020-22).

Roberge joins Kurt Fielding and Andrew DePietropaolo as assistant athletic trainers under Engel, the head athletic trainer, and Nate Weir, the associate athletic trainer, in Green Bay. The team also has three fellowship athletic trainers.

From Engel:

“Through the internship experiences over the last few years, it became apparent to us that Erin would be a great addition to our staff. She shares a passion for the athletic-training profession and is dedicated to providing our players with the highest quality health care in the NFL.”

