Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy interviewed by Indianapolis Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is beginning his head coaching interviews once again.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Thursday that he interviewed Eric Bieniemy for the Colts’ vacant head coach position.

Bieniemy has interviewed for head coaching positions for the last few years but has always stayed in Kansas City.

The 53-year-old has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs since 2018 and has helped lead a dynamic, explosive offense to several AFC West titles, three AFC Championships and two Super Bowl appearances.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ running backs coach from 2013 to 2017 and is coming up on a full decade with the organization.

