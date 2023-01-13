ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mytotalretail.com

How Retailers Can Ready Their E-Commerce for 2023 With AI

2023 is set to be a difficult year for retailers, as consumers continue to spend less in the face of high inflation. Though rates are slowly beginning to move in the right direction, consumer confidence and purchasing power are still likely to be reduced for the foreseeable future. For retailers, this means there will be a drop in online engagement on their sites, resulting in less data from which they can optimize their media campaigns and the potential for a further decline in e-commerce performance.
Why Modern Data Management in Retail is Key to Meeting Consumer Expectations

The modern consumer expects a seamless experience with a retailer in-store, online and mixed between the two should they choose to reserve online and pick up in-store or vice versa. In the crowded marketplace we see today, consumers are willing to base their shopping decisions on which retailers can provide that experience.

