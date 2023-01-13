Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Can Ready Their E-Commerce for 2023 With AI
2023 is set to be a difficult year for retailers, as consumers continue to spend less in the face of high inflation. Though rates are slowly beginning to move in the right direction, consumer confidence and purchasing power are still likely to be reduced for the foreseeable future. For retailers, this means there will be a drop in online engagement on their sites, resulting in less data from which they can optimize their media campaigns and the potential for a further decline in e-commerce performance.
mytotalretail.com
Why Modern Data Management in Retail is Key to Meeting Consumer Expectations
The modern consumer expects a seamless experience with a retailer in-store, online and mixed between the two should they choose to reserve online and pick up in-store or vice versa. In the crowded marketplace we see today, consumers are willing to base their shopping decisions on which retailers can provide that experience.
Comments / 0