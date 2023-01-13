ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
mytotalretail.com

Why Modern Data Management in Retail is Key to Meeting Consumer Expectations

The modern consumer expects a seamless experience with a retailer in-store, online and mixed between the two should they choose to reserve online and pick up in-store or vice versa. In the crowded marketplace we see today, consumers are willing to base their shopping decisions on which retailers can provide that experience.
mytotalretail.com

How Retailers Can Ready Their E-Commerce for 2023 With AI

2023 is set to be a difficult year for retailers, as consumers continue to spend less in the face of high inflation. Though rates are slowly beginning to move in the right direction, consumer confidence and purchasing power are still likely to be reduced for the foreseeable future. For retailers, this means there will be a drop in online engagement on their sites, resulting in less data from which they can optimize their media campaigns and the potential for a further decline in e-commerce performance.
Digital Trends

Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal

If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.
Futurism

The Best Cheap Soundbars of 2023

When it comes to our home theater, we all like big sound. Whether we’re revisiting Gandalf in the accompaniment of Howard Shore’s stunning orchestral arrangements in the “Lord of the Rings,” or checking in to see a musical guest on “The Tonight Show,” the best cheap soundbars offer enough power and dimensionality to revolutionize your home cinema audio.
CNET

Stock Your Fridge and Receive a Free New Year Bundle From ButcherBox

Grocery delivery boxes have grown ever-more popular over the last few years. And why wouldn't they? The convenience alone is worth every penny. You can save precious time, money and gas just by ordering food online. It's an added bonus when you know where you food is coming from and what's in it. Luckily with ButcherBox you can get all those benefits and more.

