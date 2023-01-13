ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

These 6 astronauts are from Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nugmeggers like to reach for the stars — and some have gotten pretty close. At least six NASA astronauts have been born in Connecticut, according to the space agency, which also notes that researchers and students in the state have helped with discoveries. Yale University, for example, helped discover Kepler-150 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

3 Connecticut high school students selected for Disney mentoring workshop

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut high school students are heading to Disney!. But it's not a vacation. Instead, they'll take part in the Disney Dreamers Academy program. The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida hosts the educational mentoring program. Students from across the country, including the three from Connecticut, will descend on the resort from March 23 through 26 for the 16th annual event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit

Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
livingetc.com

'It's a place to stay still and slow down' - how this Connecticut home took its cue from the 'slow living' trend

For a couple with grown-up kids living in New York, this waterfront cottage in Connecticut, overlooking the Long Island Sound, was an invitation to slow down. 'We coined the terms "Slow Living Cottage by the Sound" for this home,' interior designer Sashya Thing tells us. 'All our projects begin with descriptions that guide the design and process for consistency and relevance. I like to make decisions with intention when designing.'
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy