Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These 6 astronauts are from Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nugmeggers like to reach for the stars — and some have gotten pretty close. At least six NASA astronauts have been born in Connecticut, according to the space agency, which also notes that researchers and students in the state have helped with discoveries. Yale University, for example, helped discover Kepler-150 […]
Look up: Green comet visible in Conn. for first time in 55,000 years
Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t forget to look up on Thursday night. For the first time in 50,000 years, Connecticut residents will have the chance to see something a little different in the night sky. The comet, which gives off a green light, is named “C/2022 E3 (ZTF).” It will make its closest appearance to the […]
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut
Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."
Eyewitness News
The New York Times names New Haven as one of its 52 places to visit in 2023
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - London, Madrid, Istanbul, and New Haven?. The Elm City is making headlines after making a recent list from The New York Times, naming it as one of its 52 places to visit in 2023. It’s a nice honor for the Elm City, getting named alongside...
connecticutexplorer.com
11 Awesome Indoor Swimming Pools in CT for Fun & Fitness in 2023
Whether you are looking for indoor swimming pools in CT because you want swimming lessons for your kids, aquatics classes for yourself, or just some free-swim time, I’ve got you covered. We are a family of swimmers – if there’s a lake in CT, we’ve swum in it. On...
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
3 Connecticut high school students selected for Disney mentoring workshop
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut high school students are heading to Disney!. But it's not a vacation. Instead, they'll take part in the Disney Dreamers Academy program. The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida hosts the educational mentoring program. Students from across the country, including the three from Connecticut, will descend on the resort from March 23 through 26 for the 16th annual event.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit
Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
livingetc.com
'It's a place to stay still and slow down' - how this Connecticut home took its cue from the 'slow living' trend
For a couple with grown-up kids living in New York, this waterfront cottage in Connecticut, overlooking the Long Island Sound, was an invitation to slow down. 'We coined the terms "Slow Living Cottage by the Sound" for this home,' interior designer Sashya Thing tells us. 'All our projects begin with descriptions that guide the design and process for consistency and relevance. I like to make decisions with intention when designing.'
Zillow: Over half of Connecticut homes are selling over list price
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than half of homes that sold in Connecticut last year were purchased over their list price, according to market research from Zillow. The real estate website estimated that 51.1% of home sales in the state were over the list price, while 35.7% were under the list price. Once a […]
Eyewitness News
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Marijuana now legal for sale in CT
(WTNH) – Marijuana is now legal for sale in Connecticut for anyone over the age of 21. From Newington to New Haven, and the five other dispensaries, the lines were long on day one. Here’s what is being sold: cannabis to roll joints or put in a bong, food...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
NBC Connecticut
Walmart Discontinues Paper, Plastic Bags in Connecticut Starting Wednesday
All Walmart stores in Connecticut are getting rid of plastic and paper carryout bags starting Wednesday. A spokesperson said they're aiming to eliminate waste in the state by getting rid of these bags for checkout and pickup orders. The company is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags or containers instead.
FireRescue1
Conn. essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting in February
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to $1,000 in bonuses to private sector...
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
New York Times ranks New Haven among best cities in world to visit in 2023
Conn. (WTNH) — A new year means a new round of travel destinations. The New York Times released a list of 52 places to visit in 2023. Among the historic, must-see places across the globe — like the artsy city filled with Roman ruins in Tarragona, Spain, and the orange-sand beaches of La Guajira, Columbia […]
