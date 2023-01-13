ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

CBS Chicago

DuSable Black History Museum celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- People across the Chicago area are acting out the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the holiday celebrating the life of the civil rights icon.The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting a series of events.The events kick off with a children's story time at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day at 740 E. 56th Pl. Doors open at 10 a.m., and you can find a full list of events here.You can view multiple films including Boycott at 11:30 a.m. and For the Record at noon. For the Record features a taping of elders...
CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor students spend MLK Day reading to young kids

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – On Monday, some students traded their day off school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a day of service.And they told CBS 2's Sara Machi that a few hours of their time could bring lasting change to their community.In the Homewood-Flossmoor wrestling room on Monday, athletes traded takedowns for reading time to a young crowd. It was a lesson in leading by example."I wish that when I was younger, I would have had high schoolers come and talk to me, or read to me," said senior Jeremy Thomas. "I would have really enjoyed that."For Thomas,...
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
Daily Northwestern

Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) becomes Illinois House majority leader

Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) became Illinois House of Representatives majority leader Thursday. Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) selected Gabel for the role. Gabel will replace state Rep. Greg Harris (D-Chicago) — who did not run for reelection last year — as the majority leader. Gabel...
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters

CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
959theriver.com

Forest Preserve District of Will County news headlines Including MLK Day Volunteers Needed

Forest Preserve to host special MLK Day volunteer program at Rock Run Preserve. The Forest Preserve has scheduled a special volunteer program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Volunteers can choose to help with brush removal or pick up litter at Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet. Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet will be a perfect location for the MLK Day program, said Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve’s volunteer supervisor. “There is a great hub of trails there, so volunteers can walk the paths, including those in Hammel Woods, clearing them of litter.”
KBUR

Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
thereporteronline.net

Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune

Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
1440 WROK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
