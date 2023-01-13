Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
DuSable Black History Museum celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- People across the Chicago area are acting out the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the holiday celebrating the life of the civil rights icon.The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting a series of events.The events kick off with a children's story time at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day at 740 E. 56th Pl. Doors open at 10 a.m., and you can find a full list of events here.You can view multiple films including Boycott at 11:30 a.m. and For the Record at noon. For the Record features a taping of elders...
Homewood-Flossmoor students spend MLK Day reading to young kids
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – On Monday, some students traded their day off school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a day of service.And they told CBS 2's Sara Machi that a few hours of their time could bring lasting change to their community.In the Homewood-Flossmoor wrestling room on Monday, athletes traded takedowns for reading time to a young crowd. It was a lesson in leading by example."I wish that when I was younger, I would have had high schoolers come and talk to me, or read to me," said senior Jeremy Thomas. "I would have really enjoyed that."For Thomas,...
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Cook County Forest Preserves hosts MLK day of service in Elgin
The Cook County Forest Preserves are hosting a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. Members of various organizations volunteered to clear invasive species around a pond at the Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve.
Daily Northwestern
Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) becomes Illinois House majority leader
Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) became Illinois House of Representatives majority leader Thursday. Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) selected Gabel for the role. Gabel will replace state Rep. Greg Harris (D-Chicago) — who did not run for reelection last year — as the majority leader. Gabel...
Cook County offers assistance to the formerly incarcerated
Cook County will be providing rental assistance and other support services to formerly incarcerated individuals as part of a $23 million investment into a re-entry program.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
Chicago mayor candidates answer questions, call each other out about key topics at Women's Forum
The forum got heated at times as the candidates stuck to the topics but without passing up the opportunity to call one another out.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters
CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
Volunteers help clean up a Cook County Forest Preserve in honor of Martin Luther King Jr
In the bitter cold, an orchestra of saws can be heard at Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve in Elgin as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service celebrations.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
58 Years After MLK’s Campaign to End Slums, a Look at Affordable Housing in Chicago
When Martin Luther King Jr. came to Chicago in 1965, his mission was to end the slum housing conditions that many Black residents were forced to live in. For 17 months, he fought with boycotts, rallies and marches — a campaign that ultimately contributed to the passage of the Fair Housing Act in 1968, not long after his assassination.
959theriver.com
Forest Preserve District of Will County news headlines Including MLK Day Volunteers Needed
Forest Preserve to host special MLK Day volunteer program at Rock Run Preserve. The Forest Preserve has scheduled a special volunteer program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Volunteers can choose to help with brush removal or pick up litter at Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet. Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet will be a perfect location for the MLK Day program, said Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve’s volunteer supervisor. “There is a great hub of trails there, so volunteers can walk the paths, including those in Hammel Woods, clearing them of litter.”
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
thereporteronline.net
Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune
Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
