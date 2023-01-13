Read full article on original website
Sri Lanka urged to free student activist held over protests
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Human rights groups urged Sri Lanka to release a prominent student activist who was arrested five months ago during anti-government protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis and has been held without charges under harsh anti-terrorism laws. Wasantha Mudalige was expected to appear...
Nepal to send data recorder from crash to France
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of victims of a flight that crashed Sunday, and said they were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest plane accident in 30 years.
Dutch police arrest suspected Islamic State security chief
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities arrested a Syrian man on Tuesday who is suspected of having been a security chief for the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra extremist groups during Syria's grinding civil war, prosecutors said. “It is suspected that from his position at IS he also...
